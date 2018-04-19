NHL Playoffs Bracket 2018: Here is every team's road to the Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup playoffs are in full swing, and only one team is out of the field so far after the expansion Vegas Golden Knights proved they're really for real with a sweep of the Los Angeles Kings, becoming the new Vegas favorite to hoist the Stanley Cup in the process.

The best part about it all? It only gets better as the field gets narrower.

And we've got you covered with how to stay on top of all the action. Be sure to check out the full TV schedule for the remaining first-round games, and stay on top of our individual first-round series breakdowns across both conferences. Here's the playoff bracket for the first round of matchups as well, showing each team's road to the Stanley Cup Final.

CBSSports.com Illustration by Mike Meredith

NHL Western Conference Playoff Bracket

The biggest, baddest contender out of this crop is obvious -- the reigning conference champion Predators, even though the Avs gave them a run for their money and prevented a sweep on Monday. The Jets are vaunted as well, though, what with their electric offense. And Vegas seems bent on breaking more records as a legitimate balanced attack. Anaheim, meanwhile, is struggling to turn its late-season momentum into anything more than unshackled frustration vs. San Jose.

NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

The juiciest games of this bunch have to be the Bruins-Maple Leafs and Flyers-Penguins tilts, if partially because of the fan bases behind them. Some people thought this could finally be the year the Capitals capitalize (hey, a pun?) on lower playoff expectations, but the Blue Jackets are doing their part to keep D.C. fans disappointed.

*Note: WC = wild card team