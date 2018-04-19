NHL Playoffs Bracket 2018: Here is every team's road to the Stanley Cup Final
A look at the entire postseason field -- and who's going up against who for a shot at the Cup
The Stanley Cup playoffs are in full swing, and only one team is out of the field so far after the expansion Vegas Golden Knights proved they're really for real with a sweep of the Los Angeles Kings, becoming the new Vegas favorite to hoist the Stanley Cup in the process.
The best part about it all? It only gets better as the field gets narrower.
And we've got you covered with how to stay on top of all the action. Be sure to check out the full TV schedule for the remaining first-round games, and stay on top of our individual first-round series breakdowns across both conferences. Here's the playoff bracket for the first round of matchups as well, showing each team's road to the Stanley Cup Final.
NHL Western Conference Playoff Bracket
The biggest, baddest contender out of this crop is obvious -- the reigning conference champion Predators, even though the Avs gave them a run for their money and prevented a sweep on Monday. The Jets are vaunted as well, though, what with their electric offense. And Vegas seems bent on breaking more records as a legitimate balanced attack. Anaheim, meanwhile, is struggling to turn its late-season momentum into anything more than unshackled frustration vs. San Jose.
- No. 1 Nashville Predators vs. WC Colorado Avalanche
- No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
- No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC Los Angeles Kings
- No. 2 Anaheim Ducks vs. No. 3 San Jose Sharks
NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
The juiciest games of this bunch have to be the Bruins-Maple Leafs and Flyers-Penguins tilts, if partially because of the fan bases behind them. Some people thought this could finally be the year the Capitals capitalize (hey, a pun?) on lower playoff expectations, but the Blue Jackets are doing their part to keep D.C. fans disappointed.
- No. 1 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. WC New Jersey Devils
- No. 2 Boston Bruins vs. No. 3 Toronto Maple Leafs
- No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. WC Columbus Blue Jackets
- No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 Philadelphia Flyers
*Note: WC = wild card team
