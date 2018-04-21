NHL Playoffs Bracket 2018: Jets eliminate Wild, 13 teams left on road to Stanley Cup Final
A look at the entire postseason field -- and who's going up against who for a shot at the Cup
The Stanley Cup playoffs are in full swing, and three teams are out of the field so far. The expansion Vegas Golden Knights proved they're really for real with a sweep of the Los Angeles Kings, becoming the new Vegas favorite to hoist the Stanley Cup in the process. The Ducks are also done after getting swept by the Sharks, and the Wild joined both on early summer vacation after getting crushed by the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.
Three down, 13 left. Who will raise the Stanley Cup at the end of it all?
We've got you covered with how to stay on top of all the action. Be sure to check out the full TV schedule for the remaining first-round games, and stay on top of our individual first-round series breakdowns across both conferences. Here's the playoff bracket for the first round of matchups as well, showing each team's road to the Stanley Cup Final.
NHL Western Conference Playoff Bracket
The biggest, baddest contender out of this crop is obvious -- the reigning conference champion Predators, even though the Avs gave them a run for their money at times. The Jets are vaunted as well, though, what with their electric offense. And Vegas seems bent on breaking more records as a legitimate balanced attack.
- No. 1 Nashville Predators vs. WC Colorado Avalanche
- No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild (Jets win series 4-1)
- No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC Los Angeles Kings (Golden Knights win series 4-0)
- No. 2 Anaheim Ducks vs. No. 3 San Jose Sharks (Sharks win series 4-0)
NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
The juiciest games of this bunch have to be the Bruins-Maple Leafs and Flyers-Penguins tilts, if partially because of the fan bases behind them. Some people thought this could finally be the year the Capitals capitalize (hey, a pun?) on lower playoff expectations, but the Blue Jackets are doing their part to keep D.C. fans disappointed.
- No. 1 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. WC New Jersey Devils
- No. 2 Boston Bruins vs. No. 3 Toronto Maple Leafs
- No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. WC Columbus Blue Jackets
- No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 Philadelphia Flyers
*Note: WC = wild card team
-
NHL Playoffs: Friday scores, updates
Philly lives to fight another day after a late goal breaks a tie
-
NHL coaching news: Bill Peters resigns
All the hires, firings and retirements of the hockey world in one place
-
Penguins vs. Flyers odds, Game 5 picks
David Kelly is dialed into the pulse of the NHL and just locked in a play for Friday
-
NHL Playoffs: Thursday scores, updates
The Bruins take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Leafs while the Caps draw even with the Blue...
-
2018 NHL playoffs schedule and results
Here's your guide for how to watch this year's Stanley Cup playoffs
-
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs scores, results
Despite being outplayed, the Bruins escaped Game 4 with a victory to go up 3-1