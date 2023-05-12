The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs have arrived, and an absolutely crazy first round -- in which the top seed in each conference fell -- is over. The Boston Bruins won the Presidents' Trophy and entered the playoffs after setting new NHL records for wins (64) and points (135). Boston couldn't even make it out of the first round though, as the Panthers pulled off a historic upset in Game 7 to knock them out.

In the West, the Colorado Avalanche looked ready to defend their title as champions, but the upstart Kraken had other ideas and won Game 7 of that series to advance in the postseason for the first time in franchise history.

The structure of the playoffs is as follows:

The division winner with the most points in each conference will face the second Wild Card team in the first round. The division winner with fewer points in each conference will match up with the top Wild Card team in the first round.

Each series will be a best-of-seven format.

Home-ice advantage goes to the team with the top seed in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most points in the regular season has home-ice advantage in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, SN, SNE, SNW

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Second round

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(2) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC2) Florida Panthers

Game 1: Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Game 3: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 1 I Recap

Game 5: Friday, May 12, TBD I at TOR | TV: TNT

*Game 6: Sunday, May 14, TBD I at FLA | TV: TBD

*Game 7: Tuesday, May 16, TBD I at TOR | TV: TNT

(1) Carolina Hurricanes defeat (2) New Jersey Devils, 4-1

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 2: Hurricanes 6, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 3: Devils 8, Hurricanes 4 | Recap

Game 4: Hurricanes 6, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Devils 2 (OT) I Recap

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Oilers 4 I Recap

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 1 | Recap

Game 3: Golden Knights 5, Oilers 1 I Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 1 | Recap

Game 5: Friday, May 12, TBD I at VGK | TV: TNT

Game 6: Sunday, May 14, TBD I at EDM | TV: TBD

*Game 7: Tuesday, May 16, TBD I at VGK | TV: TNT

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (WC1) Seattle Kraken

Game 1: Kraken 5, Stars 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: Stars 4, Kraken 2 | Recap

Game 3: Kraken 7, Stars 2 | Recap

Game 4: Stars 6, Kraken 3 | Recap

Game 5: Stars 5, Kraken 2 | Recap

Game 6: Saturday, May 13, 7 p.m. I at SEA | TV: ESPN

*Game 7: Monday, May 15, TBD I at DAL | TV: ESPN

First round results

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(WC2) Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins | Panthers win series, 4-3

Game 1: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2: Panthers 6, Bruins 3 | Recap

Game 3: Bruins 4, Panthers 2 | Recap

Game 4: Bruins 6, Panthers 2 | Recap

Game 5: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: Panthers 7, Bruins 5 | Recap

Game 7: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 | Recap

(2) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Tampa Bay Lightning | Maple Leafs win series, 4-2

Game 1: | Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Maple Leafs 7, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Game 6: | Maple Leafs 2, Lightning 1 (OT) | Recap

(1) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (WC1) New York Islanders | Hurricanes win series, 4-2

Game 1: | Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Islanders 5, Hurricanes 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 6: | Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1 (OT) | Recap

(2) New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers | Devils win series, 4-3

Game 1: | Rangers 5, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 5, Devils 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Devils 2, Rangers 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Devils 3, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Devils 4, Rangers 0 | Recap

Game 6: | Rangers 5, Devils 2 | Recap

Game 7: | Devils 4, Rangers 0 | Recap

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC2) Winnipeg Jets | Golden Knights win series, 4-1

Game 1: | Jets 5, Golden Knights 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Golden Knights 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Golden Knights 5, Jets 4 (2OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Golden Knights 4, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Golden Knights 4, Jets 1 | Recap

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings | Oilers win series, 4-2

Game 1: | Kings 4, Oilers 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: | Oilers 4, Kings 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Kings 3, Oilers 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Oilers 5, Kings 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Oilers 6, Kings 3 | Recap

Game 6: | Oilers 5, Kings 4 | Recap

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Minnesota Wild | Stars win series, 4-2

Game 1: | Wild 3, Stars 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 2: | Stars 7, Wild 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Wild 5, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 3, Wild 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Stars 4, Wild 0 | Recap

Game 6: | Stars 4, Wild 1 | Recap

(WC1) Seattle Kraken vs. (1) Colorado Avalanche | Kraken win series, 4-3

Game 1: Kraken 3, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 2: Avalanche 3, Kraken 2 | Recap

Game 3: Avalanche 6, Kraken 4 | Recap

Game 4: Kraken 3, Avalanche 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: Kraken 3, Avalanche 2 | Recap

Game 6: Avalanche 4, Kraken 1 | Recap

Game 7*: Avalanche 2, Kraken 1 | Recap