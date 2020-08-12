Watch Now: NHL First Round Picks: Lightning vs Blue Jackets ( 2:23 )

There have only been three other games in NHL history that outlasted Tuesday's marathon of a game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning. In the fifth overtime of Game 1 of the First Round Stanley Cup Playoff series, Lightning forward Brayden Point finally ended the game as he snapped the puck past Joonas Korpisalo to give Tampa Bay a 3-2 victory.

The goal came as the puck deflected off of Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov's leg and right onto the stick of Point.

It was Point's second goal of the game, with the earlier tally coming in the opening period -- six hours prior. The goal was Point's first career playoff overtime goal and his first postseason multi-goal game.

Theatrics were certainly a theme throughout the game. The Lightning forced overtime as they tied the game at 2-2 with just 23.0 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Lightning were fighting to keep their hopes of a win alive late in the third period. Tampa Bay forward Barcay Goodrow showed off his hustle as he beat out defenseman David Savard to cancel the icing call. The puck ended up on the stick of star defenseman Victor Hedman, who ripped a one-timer that Korpisalo couldn't control. It was loose in front before Yanni Gourde jammed it home to tie the game.

While Point's goal was the deciding factor, the best player on the ice had to be Korpisalo, who stopped a playoff record 85 shots in defeat. The Blue Jackets netminder broke the playoff record of 73 saves that was previously set by former New York Islanders goalie Kelly Hrudey in 1987.

Korpisalo broke the record early in the fourth overtime period with his 74th stop.

This comes after Korpisalo produced another sensational performance in Game 5 of the Blue Jackets' qualifying round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In a must-win game, Korpisalo stopped 33 shots in the Game 5 victory and also was named the first star of the game for his efforts. It also marked the second shutout in the qualifying round for Korpisalo.

After former Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky signed with the Florida Panthers in free agency, Korpisalo became the starting goaltender in Columbus. Korpisalo started a career-high 35 regular season games before the NHL was forced to halt play due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Finnish goaltender posted a 19-12 record with a 2.60 goals-against-average during that time.