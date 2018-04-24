NHL Playoffs: Maple Leafs observe moment of silence for Toronto victims prior to Game 6

Just hours prior to Monday's Game 6 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs in Toronto, the city was forced to cope with a senseless tragedy. Nine people were killed, and many others injured, when a man drove a van into unsuspecting pedestrians on a sidewalk of one of the city's major streets.

Despite the tragedy, Game 6 went on as scheduled, and it was an extra emotional affair at Air Canada Centre. As many were still trying to process the news, the Maple Leafs made sure to pay tribute to those affected by the tragedy with a moment of silence prior to the anthems.

Then, when it came time for "O Canada," hometown anthem singer Martina Ortiz-Luis let the crowd take the reigns midway through, and it led to a great display of pride and unity north of the border.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' pre-game moment of silence + @itzmartinaol and the crowd's rendition of O Canada. #TorontoStrongpic.twitter.com/ZmMoCLDsU5 — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) April 23, 2018

Obviously, no anthem or sporting event can undo the damage and pain that Monday's events inflicted on countless people, but they often can help a community come together and heal in the wake of a tragedy. Or, at the very least, it can just provide a distraction from the pain for a short period of time.

To our city, our people and all those affected by today’s tragic events, our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 23, 2018

Our thoughts are with all of those affected by today’s tragedy. We stand with the City of Toronto during this difficult time. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 23, 2018

It was announced prior to Game 6 that the city would provide heightened security and close several roads around the arena as fans arrived for the game. The scheduled viewing party in Maple Leaf Square also went on as scheduled.