NHL Playoffs: Maple Leafs observe moment of silence for Toronto victims prior to Game 6
The fans in attendance carried a great rendition of 'O Canada'
Just hours prior to Monday's Game 6 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs in Toronto, the city was forced to cope with a senseless tragedy. Nine people were killed, and many others injured, when a man drove a van into unsuspecting pedestrians on a sidewalk of one of the city's major streets.
Despite the tragedy, Game 6 went on as scheduled, and it was an extra emotional affair at Air Canada Centre. As many were still trying to process the news, the Maple Leafs made sure to pay tribute to those affected by the tragedy with a moment of silence prior to the anthems.
Then, when it came time for "O Canada," hometown anthem singer Martina Ortiz-Luis let the crowd take the reigns midway through, and it led to a great display of pride and unity north of the border.
The Toronto Maple Leafs' pre-game moment of silence + @itzmartinaol and the crowd's rendition of O Canada. #TorontoStrongpic.twitter.com/ZmMoCLDsU5— Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) April 23, 2018
Obviously, no anthem or sporting event can undo the damage and pain that Monday's events inflicted on countless people, but they often can help a community come together and heal in the wake of a tragedy. Or, at the very least, it can just provide a distraction from the pain for a short period of time.
It was announced prior to Game 6 that the city would provide heightened security and close several roads around the arena as fans arrived for the game. The scheduled viewing party in Maple Leaf Square also went on as scheduled.
