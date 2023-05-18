The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars kick off the Western Conference Final with Game 1 on Friday night. Now just four wins away from the Stanley Cup Final, Dallas and Vegas will try to keep their postseason runs alive.

The Golden Knights earned the top seed in the Western Conference with a strong regular season, and they only needed five games to eliminate the Winnipeg Jets in the first round. Against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in the second round, Vegas managed to limit one of the league's most high-powered offenses at five-on-five, and took the series in six games.

Jack Eichel, in his first postseason appearance, has more than lived up to expectations. He leads the Golden Knights in goals (6), assists (8), and points (14). Eichel is an early contender for the Conn Smythe Trophy, and another great series against a stingy Stars defense will get him one step closer to the award.

In their first round series against the Minnesota Wild, the Stars fell behind 2-1 before taking over and winning the last three games. Last round, Dallas got all it could handle from the Seattle Kraken, who pushed the series to seven games. A couple of shaky outings from Jake Oettinger gave the Kraken some life, but the Stars completely controlled the decisive Game 7.

Throughout this playoff run, Roope Hintz has established himself as one of the best young players in the league. He is second among all postseason scorers with 19 points, just one behind Connor McDavid, who has now been eliminated. Alongside Hintz is Joe Pavelski, who has scored eight goals in eight games at the age of 38. That duo was the bane of Seattle's existence last round.

Here is how to keep up with the schedule and results from the Western Conference Final.

*if necessary

Game 1

Date: Friday, May 19 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 19 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game 2

Date: Sunday, May 21 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 21 | 3:00 p.m. ET Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game 3

Date: Tuesday, May 23 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 23 | 8:00 p.m. ET Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game 4

Date: Thursday, May 25 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 25 | 8:00 p.m. ET Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

*Game 5

Date: Saturday, May 27 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 27 | 8:00 p.m. ET Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

*Game 6

Date: Monday, May 29 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Monday, May 29 | 8:00 p.m. ET Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

*Game 7