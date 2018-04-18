NHL playoffs TV schedule: Bracket, results, scores, odds, road to the Stanley Cup
Here's your guide for how to watch this year's Stanley Cup playoffs
The Stanley Cup playoffs are the best two months in sports, period, and you're not going to want to miss a moment. The postseason can be an intense, grueling journey, so come along for the ride as sixteen teams vie for a shot at glory and to get their names etched on the Stanley Cup. There have already been some great games already, and there are sure to be plenty more to come.
Below you'll find the full playoff schedule, bracket (and results), which will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.
How to watch
TV: NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports, NHL Network, SN
Follow: CBS Sports App
(All times ET)
* - If necessary
Bracket
Opening round
Wednesday, April 11
- Pittsburgh Penguins 7, Philadelphia Flyers 0
- Winnipeg Jets 3, Minnesota Wild 2
- Vegas Golden Knights 1, Los Angeles Kings 0
Thursday, April 12
- Boston Bruins 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 1
- Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New Jersey Devils 2
- Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Washington Capitals 3 (OT)
- Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 2
- San Jose Sharks 3, Anaheim Ducks 0
Friday, April 13
- Philadelphia Flyers 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
- Winnipeg Jets 4, Minnesota Wild 1
- Golden Knights 2, Kings 1
Saturday, April 14
- Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New Jersey Devils 3
- Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 4
- Boston Bruins 7, Toronto Maple Leafs 3
- San Jose Sharks 3, Anaheim Ducks 2
Sunday, April 15
- Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Philadelphia Flyers 1
- Minnesota Wild 6, Winnipeg Jets 2
- Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Washington Capitals 4 (OT)
- Vegas Golden Knights 3, Los Angeles Kings 2
Monday, April 16
- Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Boston Bruins 2 (Bruins lead series 2-1)
- New Jersey Devils 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
- Colorado Avalanche 5, Nashville Predators 3
- San Jose Sharks 8, Anaheim Ducks 1
Tuesday, April 17
- Washington Capitals 3, Columbus Blue Jacket 2 (2OT) (Blue Jackets lead series 2-1)
- Winnipeg Jets 2, Minnesota Wild 0 (Jets lead series 3-1)
- Vegas Golden Knights 1, Los Angeles Kings 0 (Golden Knights win series 4-0)
Wednesday, April 18
- Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Philadelphia Flyers 0 (Penguins lead series 3-1)
- Tampa Bay Lightning 3, New Jersey Devils 1 (Lightning lead series 3-1)
- Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports
- Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 pm - GOLF, SN1, TVA Sports
Thursday, April 19
- Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. -- CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN
- Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. -- USA, SN, TVA Sports
Friday, April 20
- Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
- Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m. -- USA, SN, TVA Sports
- Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, 9:30 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports
- *San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, 10:30 p.m. -- USA, SN, TVA Sports
Saturday, April 21
- Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, TBD
- New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD
- Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, TBD
Sunday, April 22
- *Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, TBD
- *Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, TBD
- *Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild, TBD
- *Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks, TBD
Monday, April 23
- *Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, TBD
- *Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils, TBD
- *Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, TBD
Tuesday, April 24
- *Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, TBD
- *Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, TBD
- *San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, TBD
Wednesday, April 25
- *Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, TBD
- *New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD
- *Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, TBD
- *Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets, TBD
NHL Playoffs odds
Here's a look at each team's projected odds to advance via SportsLine, not to mention their odds to win not only their conference, but also the Stanley Cup.
-
