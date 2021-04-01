One day after NHL announced that Wednesday's game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames would be postpoined after multiple members of the Canucks were sent into the COVID protocol, the league has extended those postponements even further. The Canucks will have all of their games scheduled through April 6 postponed, per a league release.

This news comes just a couple days after it was announced that Canucks forward Adam Gaudette tested positive for coronavirus. Gaudette was informed of his positive test Tuesday and he was pulled off of the practice ice as a result. In addition to the forward, another player and a member of the team's coaching staff were sent to COVID protocol.

The Canucks will be able to return to practice starting on Tuesday, April 6 and will be able to resume playing games on Thursday, April 8, when the Canucks are scheduled to play the Flames.

This now makes it 45 games that have been postponed as a result of COVID-19-related issues. The North Division alone has had two games over the last week impacted by COVID. The league said the decision to postpone was made by medical teams from the NHL, NHL Players' Association and the Canucks.

Last week, it was the Montreal Canadiens at the center of COVID-related postponements. Four of the team's games were postponed when forwards Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia were added to the protocol list.