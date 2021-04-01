The NHL announced Wednesday that the game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames after multiple members of the Canucks were sent COVID protocol. This news comes just one day after it was announced that Canucks forward Adam Gaudette tested positive for coronavirus.

Gaudette was informed of his positive test Tuesday and he was pulled off of the practice ice as a result. In addition to the forward, another player and a member of the team's coaching staff were sent to COVID protocol.

Further details were limited in the league's initial announcement of this news, but the release noted at the end that an update on this situation will come on Thursday.

As of this posting, 43 games have been postponed as a result of COVID-19-related issues. The North Division alone has had two games over the last week impacted by COVID. The league said the decision to postpone was made by medical teams from the NHL, NHL Players' Association and the Canucks.

Last week, it was the Montreal Canadiens at the center of COVID-related postponements. Four of the team's games were postponed when forwards Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia were added to the protocol list.