The National Hockey League announced Saturday that it was pushing back the outdoor game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins that was set to take place on Sunday. The game was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, and then was pushed up to 2 p.m., before a final decision was made to move things to 7 p.m..

This schedule change also means that the New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals game on Sunday will be played at 2 p.m. ET. The league made the decision official through an official press release.

An outdoor practice for the Bruins and Flyers were originally scheduled for Saturday morning prior to the game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche, but the league moved those practices indoors due to poor ice conditions. Those poor ice conditions came as a result of heavy sunlight shining over the rink. If nothing else, the melted ice provided some funny moments of players and refs slipping on the ice.

The Golden Knights and Avalanche were only able to complete one period of their game Saturday before things had to be paused because of those ice conditions. As a result of the delays Saturday, the move Sunday was made with the idea of moving the games out of the sunlight altogether.