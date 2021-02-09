Tuesday's game between the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers has been postponed as a result of COVID-19 problems with the Flyers, the league said in a statement. A second Philadelphia player has reportedly entered COVID protocols, and the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution."

The Flyers have become the fifth NHL team to have their season temporarily paused due to the league policy on the virus. The other four that dealt with postponed games because of the spike of COVID-19 cases throughout the league are the Buffalo Sabres, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils. Three of those teams -- the Sabres, Devils and Wild -- will not play until at least after Feb. 13.

The league has tried to make changes in the hopes of trying to curb the trend of increasing cases. Earlier this month, the NHL announced changes to the bench area that would try and increase airflow in that tightly-packed part of arenas. Another policy instituted was one where players and coaches won't be allowed to arrive to the arena on gameday any sooner than one hour and 45 minutes before the puck drops.

In the same press release, the league announced that a Blues-Coyotes game scheduled for April 15 has been moved to this Friday, Feb. 12, and the Feb. 13 edition of that match up has moved up one hour -- from 7 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.