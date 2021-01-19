The Carolina Hurricanes won't be playing hockey for the rest of the week. The NHL announced on Wednesday that the team's games have been postponed until Saturday, Jan. 23 as a result of five players being placed on the league's COVID-19 Protocol Related Absences list.

"As an appropriate precaution, the team's training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for players until further notice," the Hurricanes said in a statement. "The league is in the process of reviewing and revising the Hurricanes' regular season schedule. The Hurricanes organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players' staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state, and national agencies."

The Hurricanes will have at least three games postponed as the team was slated to face the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and the Florida Panthers in a back-to-back series on Thursday and Saturday. The next game on Carolina's schedule after Saturday is Tuesday's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This past Tuesday's game against the Predators was postponed and a rescheduled date will be announced at a later time.

Hurricanes center Jordan Staal and Predators forward Mikael Granlund were the only two players currently in the league's COVID-19 Protocol Related Absences list prior to Monday's slate of games. However, since that time, a total of five Hurricanes have landed on the list.

Granlund's absence was related to immigration issues that the veteran forward had in Finland. Upon his return to the team, Granlund had to quarantine for seven days. He is missing Nashville's first four games before becoming eligible to come off the COVID-19 Protocol Related Absences list.

Tuesday was supposed to be the second game of a back-to-back for the Hurricanes and Predators after the teams faced off on Monday. In that contest, the Hurricanes came away with a 4-2 win in Nashville, thanks to three third-period goals from the likes of Sebastian Aho, Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck.