The Nashville Predators were scheduled to host the Colorado Avalanche on Friday afternoon, but the game has been postponed due to a water main break.

On Friday morning, the Predators announced that the NHL has postponed the game because Bridgestone Arena experienced flooding as a result of a water main break. The Predators are also slated to play the Columbus Blue Jackets at home on Saturday night, but there has been no decision about the status of that game yet.

"Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena," the league said in a statement. "A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.

"A decision on tomorrow's game between Columbus and Nashville scheduled for Bridgestone Arena will be made later."

Video shows water gushing out onto 6th Avenue in Nashville, flooding the street right next to the arena.

Inside, water had already flooded the concourse on the main level. According to Chris Davis of NC5, water was roughly an inch deep at some points in Bridgestone Arena.

After this weekend, Nashville has a couple of days until its next home game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.