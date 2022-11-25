The Nashville Predators were scheduled to host the Colorado Avalanche on Friday afternoon, but the game has been postponed due to a water main break.
On Friday morning, the Predators announced that the NHL has postponed the game because Bridgestone Arena experienced flooding as a result of a water main break. The Predators are also slated to play the Columbus Blue Jackets at home on Saturday night, but there has been no decision about the status of that game yet.
"Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena," the league said in a statement. "A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
"A decision on tomorrow's game between Columbus and Nashville scheduled for Bridgestone Arena will be made later."
Video shows water gushing out onto 6th Avenue in Nashville, flooding the street right next to the arena.
BREAKING: What appears to be a water main break on 6th Avenue by Bridgestone Arena has caused flooding inside of the arena. The Predators have a game scheduled there today. The Preds say they are "assessing the situation" to decide if that game and a college game will go on.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/zhjgoLLrLd— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) November 25, 2022
Inside, water had already flooded the concourse on the main level. According to Chris Davis of NC5, water was roughly an inch deep at some points in Bridgestone Arena.
BRIDGESTONE FLOODED: Video shot by Hayden Linfoot shows the impact of a water main break inside the arena. The @NHL officially postponed today’s game. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/l8O97yACX1— Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) November 25, 2022
After this weekend, Nashville has a couple of days until its next home game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.