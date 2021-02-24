Thursday's game between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights has been postponed, according to an announcement from the NHL on Wednesday. This news came shortly after a San Jose player entered the league's COVID-19 protocol.

This is the 37th game that the NHL has postponed this season as a result of issues related to the coronavirus -- a number that balloons to 41 if you include the ones postponed because of the snowstorm in Texas that greatly impacted Stars games.

"As an appropriate precaution, the team's training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed until further notice," the league said in a statement. "The League is in the process of reviewing and revisiting the Sharks' regular season schedule. The Sharks' organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies."

A makeup date for the game has yet to be announced, and practice for the Sharks has been canceled for Wednesday. Earlier this season, the Sharks had two games moved to Glendale, Ariz. to comply with the contact sports ban in Santa Clara County, where the team's normal home arena is located.

Prior to this announcement, the league had a season-low total of players on the COVID protocol list with eight, five of which came from the Flyers. For context, there were 59 players on the list a mere 11 days ago.