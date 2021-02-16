The NHL has endured numerous postponements early on in its 2021 season, most of which have come as a result of COVID-19 protocols. But Monday night's scheduled game between the Predators and Stars in Dallas was called off as a result of the inclement weather that has hit the city and surrounding area this week.

Less than an hour before the puck was set to be dropped in Dallas, the league announced the postponement of the game "due to extreme weather conditions that have caused significant power outages in the Dallas area."

The decision to postpone the game came at the request of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who also urged local residents to conserve energy after the state experienced a high power demand due to outages from frozen wind turbines.

As a rare winter storm rolled into Texas this week, the Dallas Fort Worth area saw as much as six inches of snow accumulate on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures dipping into the single digits overnight. The storm and cold temperatures caused a number of problems for the state -- including icy roads, unplowed residential streets and power outages.

It's not yet known when the Stars and Predators will make up the game. According to the Dallas News, another winter storm could be set to hit the Dallas area on Tuesday.