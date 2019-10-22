NHL Power Rankings: Avalanche overtake top spot, Capitals and Rangers move in opposite directions

You know what time it is. Well, yes, it's time for our weekly installment of NHL Power Rankings, but with Halloween right around the corner it's also officially Spooky Season.

Who needs scary movies or haunted hay rides when you've got the NHL? There are plenty of scary storylines and characters across the league. With that in mind, this week's Power Rankings will celebrate Spooky Season. We highlighted the scariest thing about each NHL team right now.

While we're still working with a pretty small sample size of action in late October -- a snack size even -- the league's landscape is starting to come into clearer focus. Some hot starts have already faded, others are showing signs of slowing down, and some might actually be sustainable. Other teams that were surprisingly slow out of the gate are starting to dig themselves out of a hole.

Speaking of scary, one team we all should be legitimately afraid of is the Colorado Avalanche, who overtake the Carolina Hurricanes in the top spot this week. The Avs came into this season with plenty of hype and they've certainly lived up to it through nine games, sitting atop the league with a 7-1-1 record and the league's second-best goal differential (plus-12).

Their top line has looked like a three-headed monster once again and Nathan MacKinnon has recorded a point in all nine games, making him the fifth player in NHL history to open back-to-back seasons with a point streak spanning nine or more games. However, Mikko Rantanen (five goals, 12 points) suffered an unsettling lower body injury on Monday night and his absence would be a huge loss for Colorado.

What other frights await beyond the Avalanche? Let's wander into this week's rankings to find out.