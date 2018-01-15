NHL Power Rankings: Avalanche, Penguins and red-hot Flames rise up the board

Another week, another shrug-of-the-shoulders acknowledgement that the Tampa Bay Lightning are No. 1 in the NHL.

It's not that Florida's top hockey team is a slouch of a front-runner, but much of the Lightning's clout as a longtime headliner for the Presidents' Trophy came as a result of a killer first three months. Put them up against anyone in a seven-game postseason series and there's no doubt that Nikita Kucherov and Co. would be the favorites, but there's still a nonchalant attitude that comes with crowning the Lightning (again) in the middle of January, mainly because they've been an obvious superpower for so long now.

In this week's edition of NHL Power Rankings, Tampa Bay still gets its due as the class of the 2017-18 campaign. But bigger movers include the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins, who have finally awakened the big names that got them back-to-back titles; the Calgary Flames, who have turned Jaromir Jagr's unceremonious move to irrelevance into an improbable winning streak; and the Colorado Avalanche, who continue to power through dominant stretches long after they were believed to have forfeited this season.