NHL Power Rankings: Blackhawks, Maple Leafs storm to the top as San Jose tumbles

The NHL had no shortage of big moments to welcome in the 2017-18 season, from the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions getting absolutely throttled by the old guard of the Western Conference to the league's newest franchise uniting with opponents across the ice in honor of the Las Vegas shooting victims.

There was also some historic hat trick magic, from four different players scoring at least three goals in their respective openers and Washington Capitals stud Alex Ovechkin logging back-to-back hat tricks with four goals against the Montreal Canadiens -- two feats that had not been achieved in 100 years.

But it's on to the next one, as they say, after a wild opening week. And that means it's on to the next edition of our NHL power rankings, our rundown of all 31 teams and a weekly opportunity for you to question our eyesight.

Keep in mind here that, only a few games into the season, it's no easy task deciphering which teams actually deserve the credit their performances might normally command. The Pittsburgh Penguins, for example, have dropped out of the No. 1 spot in no time, and while they remain the obvious favorites out of the Eastern Conference after back-to-back titles, how in the world could we have slotted them ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks after Brandon Saad and Co. ripped them shred for shred?

This is where we're at, though. Some, like the Pens, have fallen but retained their status among the league's best. Others, like the post-Patrick Marleau San Jose Sharks, have not been so fortunate. With a week down and many more to come, here's a look up and down the NHL: