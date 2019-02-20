NHL Power Rankings: Blues and Bruins catch fire as the Canadiens take a tumble

A couple things can't be said enough as the NHL trade deadline approaches and teams prepare for the home stretch of the 2018-19 season.

First: The Tampa Bay Lightning deserve every bit of attention they get. They're a tired story now, right? They've been the front-runner for months. Well, just hold on a second. Take a second to consider what kind of headlines they'd be racking up if they played baseball or basketball -- other sports that require long seasons. And don't try to write that off by suggesting Tampa isn't as dominant as NBA or MLB powerhouses that warrant the hype. Let us remind you they're working with a plus-77 goal differential. Their regulation-loss totals have yet to hit double digits at home and away. And their best player might hit 125 points. That is absurd.

Second: While the Lightning are very clearly No. 1 in the NHL, there's no telling who will emerge from the five to seven teams vying for premier playoff positioning after them. This is the case almost every year, of course, but just this week, our Power Rankings showcase two surprise streakers in the Blues and Boston Bruins. We've known Boston is among postseason favorites for a while, but with leading scorer David Pastrnak out of action, the Bruins have proceeded to play some of their best hockey of the year. St. Louis, meanwhile, has risen from the ashes behind rookie goalie Jordan Binnington and just might be a top-10 team come next week.

It's all on display in this week's NHL pecking order, which also features a tumble by the Montreal Canadiens, who finally ran into top-tier competition: