NHL Power Rankings: Bruins continue slide as Leafs start picking up steam

We've officially made it to the NHL's Christmas shutdown, which is a great time to seriously examine where teams are at and where they can go moving forward. But instead of doing that, we're going to get into the spirit of things and use this week's Power Rankings to compare every NHL team to a Christmas movie.

Let's face it... we're right in the thick of the holiday season and most of you are probably already mentally checked out anyway. You don't want to work hard and neither do I, so why don't you just throw on your Christmas jammies, make some cocoa and use this week's rankings to have a nice warm, tender smile by the fire?

We'll get back into some more serious evaluations and look ahead to 2020 next week but the holidays only come once a year so let's use the occasion to have some fun. Just remember, if you complain about this week's installment then you're definitely getting coal. Enjoy your holiday festivities and we'll see you on the other side once the league kicks back into action after the break.