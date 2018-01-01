NHL Power Rankings: Bruins on the rise, but Lightning still on top entering 2018

CBS Sports

Welcome to 2018.

It's a new year, and the NHL season is moving right along, but nothing's changed atop our hockey pecking order.

Plenty has changed below the No. 1 spot. The Boston Bruins, for example, decided they didn't want to end 2017 on a sour note and turned up the heat when the weather got cold. And there might not be a more balanced winter contender than the Vegas Golden Knights, an expansion team for the ages that has figured out how to endure just about every kind of goalie injury and is now in the driver's seat for a playoff spot -- yes, a real, live playoff spot -- in the Western Conference.

But we'd be remiss to open the new year without crowning (again) the team of the year in the Tampa Bay Lightning, who still reign supreme in our latest edition of NHL Power Rankings thanks to a goal differential that just can't be overstated: