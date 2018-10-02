NHL Power Rankings: Can Capitals avoid Stanley Cup hangover? Lightning start No. 1

Four months after the Washington Capitals made history and won the Stanley Cup, hockey has finally returned, with the defending champions among eight different teams taking the ice on Wednesday night to begin the 2018-19 NHL season.

The offseason had no shortage of big-name headlines, what with John Tavares leaving New York for Toronto and Erik Karlsson finally finding a new home amid Ottawa's hectic rebuild. But now the games can begin, and with them, the hunt for the Stanley Cup.

As we debut this season's first edition of NHL Power Rankings, you'll notice that last year's champs are not No. 1 on our pecking order. In fact, they're not even close. And that's because, while the Capitals deserve every ounce of respect for their unprecedented and unpredictable journey past the Vegas Golden Knights over the summer, they certainly aren't the favorite entering the new year.

While the Caps return most of their Cup-winning contributors, it's hard to look at the powers of their conference, let alone the entire NHL, and declare definitively that Washington is best suited to repeat as champions a la their division rival Pittsburgh Penguins a few seasons earlier. The Tampa Bay Lightning are simply stocked with scorers, the Nashville Predators still tout the league's best depth, the Toronto Maple Leafs now have Tavares to go with their speed and the San Jose Sharks added Karlsson to a defense already among the best in the game.

The road back to the Stanley Cup Final, then, will be challenging. And it should be greatly contested. As that road begins Wednesday night, here's our first rundown of all 31 teams for the 2018-19 season: