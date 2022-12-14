1 Bruins In four combined games against the Avalanche and Golden Knights this month, the Bruins compiled seven of a possible eight points and a 3-0-1 record. Naturally, the team also suffered a regulation loss to the Coyotes. But not even that blunder can knock Boston from its perch atop the rest of the league. -- 23-4-1

2 Maple Leafs Allow me to take a week off from gushing about Mitch Marner so that I can gush about William Nylander. He exploded for a five-point game in the Maple Leafs' win over the Flames on Saturday, and he now has 17 goals and 33 points in 30 games. As if opposing teams didn't already have their hands full with Marner and Auston Matthews, Nylander is also playing at an elite level. 1 19-5-6

3 Devils A third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Fabian Zetterlund has entrenched himself in the Devils' lineup as a rookie. Zetterlund has five goals and 13 points in 24 games, and he has an on-ice goal differential of plus-11 at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick. Where do the Devils find these guys? 1 21-6-2

4 Lightning Steven Stamkos has now extended his point streak to 14 games, and he has nine goals and 21 points in that stretch. After breaking 100 points for the first time in his career last season, Stamkos is poised to do the same thing this year. Like a fine bourbon barrel, Stamkos only gets better with age. -- 18-9-1

5 Hurricanes With Freddie Andersen sidelined due to injury, the Hurricanes have turned to rookie Pyotr Kochetkov in goal lately, and he has answered the call. In his 12 appearances, Kochetkov has posted a 2.02 GAA and a .926 save percentage. According to Natural Stat Trick, Kochetkov has saved 6.40 goals above average, which is easily the best mark of any Hurricanes goaltender. 1 16-6-6

6 Penguins With so many exciting young players across the NHL, it can be a little too easy to forget about Sidney Crosby, who continues to be one of the most dominant players in the world. With 17 goals and 38 points in 29 games played, Crosby is on pace for one of the best seasons of his career, and he should be right in the mix to win the third Hart Trophy. 2 17-8-4

7 Jets Early in the season, I doubted the Jets because they were getting shelled at five-on-five while Connor Hellebuyck combined the powers of Dominik Hasek and Martin Brodeur in goal. However, over the last couple of weeks, Winnipeg's underlying numbers have improved. Since Nov. 29, the Jets rank 11th in the league with a five-on-five expected goals share of 52.25%, per Natural Stat Trick. -- 18-9-1

8 Golden Knights The Golden Knights are 4-3-0 in their last seven games, but that schedule features games against the Penguins, Rangers, and two against the Bruins. It's hard to knock Vegas for sputtering a bit against those clubs. Their schedule is about to get much easier, and I'd expect the Golden Knights to close the calendar year on a tear. 3 21-9-1

9 Stars When the Stars traded a first-round pick for Nils Lundvist, a 2018 first-round selection who had yet to do much at the NHL level, I was a bit confused. To Dallas' credit, Lundqvist has really started to come into his own with his new team. Lundqvist was just on a three-game point streak, and his underlying numbers have been solid, even as his role has expanded. 1 17-8-5

10 Wild Rookie defenseman Calen Addison, the No. 53 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, is starting to impress. Not only does Addison have 15 points in 27 games, but the Wild are also controlling 53.15% of the expected goals with him on the ice at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick. 2 15-11-2

11 Rangers All is well at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers have now won four straight, and their latest win was a thrilling comeback victory against the rival New Jersey Devils. Fans can put away those panic buttons -- or at least have them ready for the state's New York Football Giants instead. 8 15-10-5

12 Kraken The Kraken have cooled off a bit lately, and that is probably because the offense is now performing more in line with expectations. Seattle has generated just 82.22 expected goals, per Natural Stat Trick, but the team has over-performed considerably in that department with 98 actual goals. 3 16-9-3

13 Avalanche Mikko Rantanen scored a hat trick in the Avs' overtime win against the Blues on Sunday to bring his total to 19 tallies in 26 games played. With Nathan MacKinnon on the shelf for a few weeks, Rantanen will have to be one of the players who picks up the slack, and so far he has done just that. 2 15-10-2

14 Islanders One of the big reasons why the Islanders have been better than expected so far this season is the play of Brock Nelson. In 2021-22, Nelson set a career high in goals with 37, and he is on pace to blow by that number this season. Nelson already has 14 goals in 30 games, and that leads the rest of the team by a wide margin. 1 17-12-1

15 Oilers The Oilers are trying to white-knuckle their way to the playoffs with 33% of the forwards doing all the scoring. Evander Kane, who has not played five weeks due to injury, is fifth on the team in goals with five. That is a problem the Oilers need to solve between now and the postseason. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are brilliant, but they need a little more help than what they're currently getting. 2 17-13-0

16 Capitals In classic Alex Ovechkin fashion, he entered Tuesday night's game against the Blackhawks needing three goals to reach No. 800. Of course, Ovechkin found a way to score a hat trick and reach that milestone. Now, Ovechkin needs just two goals to pass the great Gordie Howe on the all-time list. 7 15-12-4

17 Flames Is that Jonathan Huberdeau's music? After a slow start, Huberdeau is starting to warm up for the Flames. He has nine points in his last nine games, and that is an encouraging sign for Calgary. Huberdeau still has another gear to his game, and it seems like he is getting closer to hitting it. 3 13-11-5

18 Canucks On Tuesday, captain Bo Horvat had to release a statement saying he is definitely focused on playing the rest of the season in Vancouver, and he is totally not thinking about a trade. That's always a good sign. The Canucks simply do not have the vibes of a team that has won six of its last nine games. 4 12-13-3

19 Panthers Aleksander Barkov has had some tough luck in the goal-scoring department this season. He has generated a total of 8.05 expected goals, per Natural Stat Trick, but he has only scored six. On top of that, his 7.4% shooting percentage is well below his career average of 13.8%. Barkov is going to find his groove at some point, especially if he keeps playing with Matthew Tkachuk. 1 14-12-4

20 Red Wings On Saturday, David Perron played in his 1,000th NHL game, and he recorded a goal in Detroit's overtime loss to Dallas. Perron has never been a superstar at the NHL level, but he has remained a highly productive player throughout his 18-year career. That has continued this season as Perron has nine goals and 21 points through 28 games. 5 13-9-6

21 Kings Los Angeles is having some trouble keeping the puck out of its own net. The Kings have now given up six goals in back-to-back games, and that is still three goals shy of the most they have allowed in one game this season. Leaky defense and poor goaltending is a bad combination, and it is currently sinking the Kings. 3 15-12-5

22 Senators Since Thomas Chabot returned to the lineup, the Senators are 6-2-1. He makes a world of difference for that blue line, and with Artem Zub now sidelined due to injury, Chabot's presence means even more. With Chabot on the ice at five-on-five, Ottawa has controlled 52.63% of the expected goals, and he is often matched up with the opponent's best players. 2 12-14-2

23 Canadiens An undrafted prospect, defenseman Arber Xhekaj has come out of nowhere to play a significant role for the Canadiens this season. Xhekaj has played up and down the lineup on defense, and at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, he has thrown his weight around with some thunderous hits. I'm not sure what to make of Xhekaj's long-term future just yet, but I do know he is fun to watch. 3 14-12-2

24 Predators Half of the Predators' opening night defensemen are injured, they just lost former first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen for nothing after putting him on waivers, the offense is struggling mightily, and they have lost four games in a row. This team is trending in the wrong direction. 8 12-12-3

25 Sabres Jeff Skinner got a three-game suspension for trying to rearrange Jake Guentzel's teeth, but other than that, this season has been smooth sailing for him. Skinner has formed quite a connection with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, and it has benefited all three of them. Skinner himself is on pace to set career highs across the board. -- 13-14-2

26 Blues It has been a rough season so far for defenseman Torey Krug. He has been able to generate some offense, but the Blues have struggled with him on the ice. According to Natural Stat Trick, Krug has an on-ice goal differential of minus-13 at five-on-five. That can't be attributed entirely to him because the goaltending has been suspect, but he is struggling nonetheless. 5 13-15-1

27 Blue Jackets 20-year-old rookie Kent Johnson made the team out of camp, and he has give Blue Jackets fans a reason to be optimistic about the future. Johnson has six points and 14 points through 25 games, and he has done so in a limited role. It'll be interesting to see whether Brad Larsen gives him more responsibility as the season progresses. -- 10-16-2

28 Flyers One of the few bright spots for the Flyers these days is Kevin Hayes. After a disastrous 2021-22 season in which he was hampered by injury, Hayes' production has bounced back this year. Hayes has nine goals in 29 games, which is just one less than he scored last season in 48 games. Hayes is well on his way to the most productive season of his career. -- 9-14-7

29 Coyotes The Mullett Arena magic is back in full force. On Friday night, the Coyotes took down the No. 1 team in these power rankings, and two days later they won an overtime thriller against the Flyers. Even if the Coyotes are one of the worst teams in the NHL, they have been fun to watch recently. -- 9-14-4

30 Sharks Timo Meier didn't score a goal in the first 10 games of the season. Since then, he has scored 14 times in 21 games. It looked like his slow start was going to cost Meier on his next contract, wherever that might be, but he has made up for that and then some in recent weeks. -- 10-16-5

31 Blackhawks What do the Blackhawks want for Christmas? Probably some goals. They have scored a whopping nine goals in December and were shutout in back-to-back games against the Islanders and Devils. This team wants to tank, but being entertaining in the process couldn't hurt. -- 7-16-4