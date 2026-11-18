1 Hurricanes The Hurricanes aren't just beating teams -- they're humiliating them. Carolina's plus-40 goal differential is easily the largest in the NHL, and those results are no fluke. Their 62.0% expected goals share ranks first by a wide margin as well. So much for a Stanley Cup hangover. -- 16-3-2

2 Oilers Dare I say the Oilers are getting ... good... goaltending? Tristan Jarry (wow) and Devon Levi (double-wow) have combined to save 5.01 goals above average. That's more than enough for Edmonton to win a lot of games with its explosive offense. -- 17-3-3

3 Wild Should Matt Boldy fire his agent? Just asking questions. The 25-year-old superstar is up to 24 points in 23 games, and his five-on-five impacts are absurd, including his plus-20 goal differential. Boldy's $7 million cap hit is the biggest bargain in the NHL. 1 16-3-4

4 Devils The Luke Hughes hype outpaced his performance last season, but that's not the case anymore. Hughes has taken his offensive game to another level, and New Jersey is finally controlling play with Hughes on the ice at five-on-five. 1 15-6-0

5 Lightning Jon Cooper has developed a knack for developing defensemen out of nowhere. Last year, it was J.J. Moser and Darren Raddysh. This year, it's Charle-Edouard D'Astous, who has 14 points in 20 games. 1 14-5-2

6 Stars Thomas Harley wasn't quite himself last season, but he's in the midst of a nice bounce-back. He's on pace for 58 points, which would be a career high, and he's been elite at suppressing expected goals against. 1 13-6-2

7 Bruins The Bruins have cultivated some excellent scoring depth. Eight of their forwards have at least five goals, and Matt Poitras has four goals in just 15 games. Boston has three lines that are getting the job done offensively, and that's tough to defend. 4 13-7-1

8 Senators Dylan Cozens hasn't been at his best this season, and the Sens have won in spite of that. He began the year with an 11-game goal drought, and he's now riding a seven-game goal drought. Keep in mind, he's only played 22 games. 9 14-6-2

9 Avalanche Devon Toews has been an elite two-way defenseman for years now, but he's pacing for a monster year at the moment. Toews is on track to total 76 points, which would blow away his previous career high of 57. 1 12-6-3

10 Canadiens Forward depth remains an issue for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson, Nick Suzuki and Zach Bolduc have combined to score 50.7% of Montreal's goals. It would certainly help if Juraj Slafkovsky shook off his slow start. 1 12-5-4

11 Golden Knights The raw numbers -- four goals and 12 assists in 22 games -- don't fully explain just how good Ivan Barbashev has been. His plus-8 goal differential at five-on-five is one of the best marks on the team, and he is force at both ends of the rink. 3 13-6-4

12 Panthers Eetu Luostarinen is off to a painfully slow start on offense. He's not exactly a dyamic playmaker, but he's been a reliable depth center for a while now. This year, Luostarinen is sitting on five points with one assist in his last nine games. 1 12-8-3

13 Rangers Underestimate Adam Fox at your own peril. As a long-time Fox supporter, it's good to see him thriving with a team-leading 24 points and sparkling underlying numbers. He would be a top-three player on my Norris Trophy ballot right now (if I had said ballot). 6 13-8-1

14 Islanders Just like that, the dam has broken, and the goals are coming in bunches for Matthew Schaefer. He suddenly has nine tallies on the season, and Schaefer is already a dominant presence on the blue line at 19 years old. 6 10-6-4

15 Mammoth No one has been victimized by the Mammoth's goaltending woes more than MacKenzie Weegar, who boasts a 63.6% expected goals share but a minus-five goal differential at five-on-five. Ouch. 3 10-9-3

16 Predators The Predators got some praise for their acquisition of Mavrik Bourque in the offseason, but he hasn't panned out yet. Now 18 games into his first season with Nashville, Bourque is still searching for his first goal. 2 11-6-5

17 Capitals The most surprising part of this start for the Capitals has been the goaltending. Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren were a great tandem, but they've allowed a combined six goals above average through 19 games. 6 10-9-0

18 Jets After losing nine consecutive games, the Jets rattled off six straight wins. There's not a streakier team in the NHL, but Winnipeg remains on the playoff bubble as American Thanksgiving approaches. 6 10-9-3

19 Ducks Beckett Sennecke is heating up alongside Cutter Gauthier. Sennecke has four goals and 10 assists in his last seven games, although it hasn't helped much because Anaheim gives everything it gets right back to its opponents. 3 11-10-1

20 Kraken I've dumped on Chandler Stephenson enough over the last couple years, but it is truly shocking Seattle chose to invest in him long-term. Another miserable season is underway with Stephenson's 34.3% expected goals share and minus-10 goal differential at five-on-five. 2 9-8-1

21 Blues Connor McMichael was a key part of the Jordan Kyrou trade, and he hasn't looked good in St. Louis. McMichael snapped a 16-game goal drought on Tuesday night, but he's been incredibly underwhelming to this point. -- 10-9-2

22 Sabres If Buffalo is going to snap out of this funk, Josh Norris has to get his game going. He's got seven points in 21 games while the Sabres are looking for anyone to provide some secondary scoring. Norris has another gear he must hit. 7 8-9-4

23 Sharks The Sharks are paying Darnell Nurse and Jacob Trouba a combined $17.5 million, and they've been horrid. Both players are below the 40% threshold in five-on-five expected goals share, and opponents are eating them alive. 3 10-12-2

24 Flames Calgary is banking on Simon Nemec being a franchise cornerstone, and it's been an uneven start for the young defenseman. His minus-8 goal differential is discouraging, but it's hard to fairly evaluate him given the terrible environment around him. 1 10-11-1

25 Red Wings Ben Chiarot plays big minutes for the Red Wings, but that needs to end sooner rather than later. His five-on-five minutes metrics are poor in spite of the fact that he's played a fair amount of time alongside Moritz Seider. -- 8-10-3

26 Penguins Sidney Crosby might actually be human. The hockey legend is tracking for the worst season of his career with 13 points through 20 games as the Penguins wallow away at the bottom of the standings. 2 7-11-2

27 Flyers Trevor Zegras was exceptional in his first season with the Flyers, but he's been awful this year, to put it bluntly. Not only has his offensive production slipped, but Zegras is getting caved in at five-on-five. It's gotten ugly quickly. 3 7-11-6

28 Kings The Kings are one of the oldest rosters in the NHL, and it shows on a nightly basis. They aren't particularly fast, and they lack dynamic playmakers in their prime. Los Angeles desperately needs an entirely new direction. 1 6-11-2

29 Maple Leafs The Maple Leafs just followed up a disastrous 0-6-0 home stand with a 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks. Can a first-year GM fire his first-year head coach 23 games into the season? Probably not, but the idea gets less crazy with each loss. 7 8-13-2

30 Blue Jackets Rick Bowness has to be on the hot seat at this point. The Blue Jackets have lost five straight, and they're dead last in the Eastern Conference. This team has talent, but they haven't shown it at all. 3 7-12-0

31 Blackhawks The Blackhawks will now hold their breath after seeing Connor Bedard injure his shoulder on a face-off. Bedard has battled shoulder injuries throughout his young career, so that's the last thing Chicago wants to see. -- 6-13-2