NHL Power Rankings: Coyotes bet on themselves, Oilers continue to fall, Eichel carries Sabres

1 Capitals They're like starting to look more and more like last year's Tampa Bay Lightning: A dominant, unbeatable force that loves getting beat by the Columbus Blue Jackets. -- 24-6-5

2 Avalanche They had a nine-game point streak snapped by a good Blues team on Monday but the Avs continue to look strong despite the injuries they've weathered this season. They seem to be using some of these early season hurdles to make them stronger and, once again, it's time to start talking about Nathan MacKinnon as a legitimate Hart candidate. 2 21-9-3

3 Islanders Their "score just enough to win while giving up almost nothing" strategy is still working and they continue to pull in wins on the regular; They've got the second-best point percentage in the NHL behind the Capitals. It's a bummer they didn't land Taylor Hall because 1) the extra firepower would have helped, and 2) we could have gotten more incredibly terrible games of Hangman between Hall and Jordan Eberle. -- 22-7-2

4 Bruins Their losing streak hit five games before they finally managed to beat the Panthers. I wouldn't expect that cold stretch to replicated too often but their lack of secondary scoring once again seems to be an issue and it's something they're going to want to address sooner rather than later. Perhaps Anthony Duclair, Tyler Toffoli or even Ilya Kovalchuk could provide some needed help. 2 21-7-6

5 Blues They've won three in a row and have secured 15 of their last 22 possible points. Feels like a good time for a necessary reminder that they've been without their best forward since late October. They may need to get pick up some offensive insurance at some point, but they're doing just fine right now. -- 21-8-6

6 Penguins Remember when this Tristan Jarry guy was available this summer and apparently no one wanted him bad enough? Whoops! I have to imagine some teams are pretty upset with themselves right now, assuming the price wasn't outrageous. -- 19-10-4

7 Hurricanes They've only lost three games since November 29th (4-2-1) and in those three losses they have scored a combined zero goals. So, basically, scoring goals = good... not scoring goals = bad. 1 20-11-2

8 Jets Winnipeg has the league's worst Expected Goals For percentage (43.65 percent) but here they are, surpassing pretty much everyone's expectations for them heading into this season. You can thank Connor Hellebuyck for that, as he's been *the* biggest reason for the Jets' success so far this year. It doesn't seem particularly sustainable considering the number of high danger opportunities Winnipeg is giving up, but I suppose we'll find out. 3 20-11-2

9 Coyotes Their defense and goaltending has helped carry them to the top of a weak Pacific and they've now seemingly addressed their biggest weakness (goal-scoring) with the addition of Taylor Hall. They're making a bet on themselves and now the pressure is officially on. -- 19-12-4

10 Stars They had a five-game point streak snapped on Monday night but they continue to get great goaltending and are giving up the fewest goals per game in the NHL. They're also giving up the fewest substantial details per coach firing in the NHL. 3 19-12-4

11 Flyers From last week's Power Rankings: "They're playing well and have the second-most points in the league since Nov. 1. But here's the thing: They still haven't beaten anybody good in about three weeks and I still have no clue if they're even any good themselves." Since then? They've played three good teams, lost all three and were outscored 14-5. Hmmm... 4 17-11-5

12 Golden Knights Don't look now but the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 in their last 10 and finally starting to look like the team we expected them to be heading into the year. That being said, there's still room for improvement but they're trending in the right direction. 3 18-13-5

13 Wild The Wild were truly terrible to start the year but have since turned it around and now we probably have to start taking them seriously. They've got the sixth-most points in the NHL since the start of November (including points in 14 of their last 16) and that's with a tough schedule and pretty mediocre goaltending. 4 16-13-5

14 Flames The Flames won seven straight games under new coach Geoff Ward and scored 28 goals in the process. The offense looks to have found a pulse under new leadership and they're getting contributions throughout the lineup, which is promising after a very lackluster start. They were shut out by Carolina on Saturday, but there's reason to be positive in Calgary. 4 18-13-4

15 Maple Leafs The offense is going and they snagged six of eight points on their western Canadian road trip. With the Panthers slipping and the Atlantic largely up for grabs behind Boston, the Leafs may be starting to make their move. 5 16-14-4

16 Panthers Sergei Bobrovsky has a .953 save percentage over his last six starts but the Panthers have lost three of those games. They're either going to need to figure out a way to start limiting the scoring opportunities or they're going to need to find a way to start scoring more themselves, but if they don't do it soon they may see themselves losing ground in the Atlantic. 4 16-12-5

17 Lightning It's really hard to analyze this team other than by saying they've been disappointing, which is stating the obvious. They haven't been atrocious but the level of inconsistency has been incredibly frustrating and at some point you have to wonder when you should stop sitting around just waiting for it to change? The talent is there and they could benefit from stronger goaltending, but maybe they need to shake things up before it's too late. 1 16-12-3

18 Sabres Jack Eichel is playing out of his mind and should be in pretty much every Hart discussion at this point. He has points in 16 straight games, including 15 goals and 14 assists in that span. The Sabres still haven't looked all that great but Eichel is carrying as much weight as he can and the team has points in five straight. 3 16-11-7

19 Oilers Since November 27th, the Oilers are 3-6-1 and have the third-lowest point percentage in the NHL, behind Detroit, New Jersey and Ottawa. Not exactly ideal company. They also have a minus-16 goal differential at 5v5 in that span, second-worst only to Detroit - a team that's literally bad on purpose. This team is fading HARD. 9 19-13-4

20 Canucks A tough November doesn't seem as far away as it did last week, as the Canucks are back to struggling. They've lost three of four and the lone win came in a 1-0 OT victory in which they were outshot 43-26. Perhaps they're just not as good as they looked in October. 6 16-14-4

21 Rangers Things have soured a bit over the past week as they lost to the Kings and Ducks during the their California road trip (3 out of a possible 6 points) before coming home and getting beat by the Predators in a frustrating loss. 2 16-13-4

22 Predators Nashville's in a similar spot as the Lightning where you look at their roster, then look at their spot in the standings and wonder how long you wait until making some changes - perhaps starting with behind the bench. They're also similar to Tampa in that the goaltending isn't what it should be. -- 15-12-5

23 Canadiens It seemed they were maybe coming out of that awful slump and then they got taken to OT by the Senators and lost to the Red Wings in back-to-back games at home, so who knows. 1 15-12-6

24 Sharks They axed their coach and, while it's not surprising or unwarranted, it feels like that's probably not going to fix everything, mainly because Martin Jones isn't their coach. They did snap a six-game losing streak with a win over the Canucks this weekend, so that's something I guess. 1 16-17-2

25 Blue Jackets You know John Tortorella died a little inside as he watched Anthony Duclair score a hat trick, including an OT game winner, to help push the Senators over Columbus. Anyway, the Blue Jackets are still really bad, except when they play Washington. -- 13-14-6

26 Ducks Looking at the schedule, it appears they only have three regulation wins since the start of November. Is that good? 2 14-15-4

27 Blackhawks You kinda have to feel bad for their goaltenders. That tandem has been playing well and yet they continue to get crushed on a nightly basis because the defense can't stop a wet fart. 1 13-15-6

28 Senators Three more goals for Anthony Duclair this week, giving him 18 through 34 games. He's one of the Sens' biggest bright spots so far this year, which means they should probably try to trade him ASAP because 1) his stock is sky high, and 2) they shouldn't be trying to win games. 1 14-18-2

29 Kings They've officially terminated Ilya Kovalchuk's contract, which is probably best for both sides. They're still on the hook for his $6.25 million cap next year, which means they'll be using $11 million in cap space on three players not on the roster (Kovalchuk, Dion Phaneuf and Mike Richards) in 2020. What a fun disaster this team is! -- 14-18-3

30 Devils They put Taylor Hall out of his misery so credit to them for that, I guess. The return seems sort of underwhelming, especially considering the first-round pick is top-three protected. Seems like a bad idea when that first-rounder belongs to a team that has Taylor Hall. -- 10-17-5