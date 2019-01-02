NHL Power Rankings: Forecasting 2019 for all 31 teams as Penguins rise, Sabres fall

1 Lightning The easiest of the bunch. Presidents' Trophy winners. Atlantic Division champions. And Stanley Cup favorites. But we'll say they fall just short of the Final because of ... -- 31-7

2 Maple Leafs How about Stanley Cup champs?! Even if it's smart, it's too obvious to take Tampa to win it all. Only the Lightning are scoring more than they are. -- 26-11

3 Jets They have a deep run in them somewhere, but something tells us they're not going to hold off Nashville over the long haul. Let's say second in the Central. -- 25-12

4 Capitals They're in it to win it. First place in the Metro actually shouldn't be much of a problem, even with Pittsburgh's resurgence. Division champs and a run to the second round sounds about right. -- 24-11

5 Flames They look tremendous right now, but a wild card seems more fitting. Hard to sustain the production they've got. -- 24-12

6 Penguins They're back, baby. And recency bias has us smelling a return to the playoffs -- the second round, at least. (Feel free to laugh at this in a few weeks.) 5 21-12

7 Predators Central Division champions, at least. They've got more than a comeback in them. 1 24-15

8 Golden Knights They'll be top three in the Pacific. Maybe even division champs. Even though Calgary's got the upper hand now, we think it's between them and ... 4 24-15

9 Sharks They've been more unpredictable than expected, but their talent dictates a top-two or top-three finish in the Pacific. Playoffs are on tap. Just don't put us down for much more. 2 21-13

10 Blue Jackets This doesn't seem sustainable. The Pens will surpass them, and the Bruins could, too, if it comes down to a wild card. At most, we're thinking another quick playoff exit. 1 23-13

11 Bruins They're getting in. They've shown too much resiliency not to. But we're not picking them over Tampa or Toronto in the postseason, so make of that what you will. 1 22-14

12 Islanders You know what? Let's give them a wild card! Didn't think we'd be saying this, but Barry Trotz's team is actually doing enough to deserve consideration here. Plus, if Columbus tumbles and Montreal can't keep it up, they're right in the mix. 4 21-13

13 Sabres It's hard to say they'll completely slide out of the playoff picture just because of the competition below them, but that's not a ringing endorsement for the postseason. One-and-done. But look out for 2020. 5 21-13

14 Canadiens Like the Sabres, if they get in, it's largely because of the teams around them. Still, they're not getting past the first round. -- 21-14

15 Avalanche Forget their slide. We like them to make it into the dance and then advance. The West is wide open, and if there's any team we like to make a surprise burst toward a title run, it's this group and its first line. 2 19-13

16 Stars The Western Conference wild-card picture is pretty bad, so they're on track to get in. But that doesn't mean we like picking them. That looks like their ceiling. 1 20-16

17 Canucks Sneaking into the postseason sounds nice, but ... what the heck? Give us them over either Anaheim or Dallas for a wild-card spot. (Cue the pitchforks.) 1 19-19

18 Ducks Their deep-run expiration date was probably 2017-18. So we'll call it a one-round experience, if that. 3 19-15

19 Wild Just because their track record is better, we're confident in saying they'll be in the playoffs. But literally any of the other postseason teams out of the West excite us more. -- 18-17

20 Panthers Too little, too late. They ain't makin' it. 1 17-15

21 Rangers For some reason, it doesn't sound completely absurd to suggest a wild-card candidacy. But a candidacy is probably about as best they can do. 3 17-14

22 Coyotes How about a sale of the team? -- 17-20

23 Devils Another one whose slow start really doomed them. We like them to show fight until the end, but the end isn't going to include the playoffs. 5 15-16

24 Hurricanes Out of the postseason picture, as per usual. Someone make this stop in 2020. 1 16-17

25 Oilers A bitter fight to the end. They might be the best team to play spoiler down the stretch. 5 18-18

26 Flyers Lots and lots and lots of Carter Hart highlights are the best thing on tap, at least they hope. 1 15-19

27 Blues Last place in the Central. Chicago might have a worse goal differential and a bigger rebuild, but their crumble is just as profound. -- 15-18

28 Kings Last place in the Pacific suits them well. 1 16-22

29 Blackhawks 2019 will be all about who and what Chicago can mortgage. Do any of the biggest names survive the rebuild? 2 15-21

30 Red Wings It's crazy to think they had a hot stretch at one point, because right now we wouldn't hesitate to suggest they'll finish dead last in the NHL. 4 15-19