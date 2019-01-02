NHL Power Rankings: Forecasting 2019 for all 31 teams as Penguins rise, Sabres fall
Pittsburgh is a big riser in our pecking order as the hockey season enters the new year
They call it the 2018-19 NHL season for a reason.
And now that 2018 is gone and 2019 has arrived, it's time to focus on the latter with a few months of regular-season hockey to go.
Barring an unprecedented collapse, the Tampa Bay Lightning are all but a shoo-in for the Presidents' Trophy as the standings leader, while the Chicago Blackhawks are on track for a bottom-five finish. But just about everything else is up in the air as 31 teams vie for springtime relevance in the new year. So with our calendars officially turned and 2019 finally underway, we used this week's NHL power rankings to forecast the second half of this season and predict where every team will end up.
The teams are ranked according to their current status, so the Lightning remain firmly at No. 1. But their blurbs offer way-too-early projections for what 2019 will bring, including a Stanley Cup Final guess we're sure to regret:
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Lightning
|The easiest of the bunch. Presidents' Trophy winners. Atlantic Division champions. And Stanley Cup favorites. But we'll say they fall just short of the Final because of ...
|--
|31-7
|2
|Maple Leafs
|How about Stanley Cup champs?! Even if it's smart, it's too obvious to take Tampa to win it all. Only the Lightning are scoring more than they are.
|--
|26-11
|3
|Jets
|They have a deep run in them somewhere, but something tells us they're not going to hold off Nashville over the long haul. Let's say second in the Central.
|--
|25-12
|4
|Capitals
|They're in it to win it. First place in the Metro actually shouldn't be much of a problem, even with Pittsburgh's resurgence. Division champs and a run to the second round sounds about right.
|--
|24-11
|5
|Flames
|They look tremendous right now, but a wild card seems more fitting. Hard to sustain the production they've got.
|--
|24-12
|6
|Penguins
|They're back, baby. And recency bias has us smelling a return to the playoffs -- the second round, at least. (Feel free to laugh at this in a few weeks.)
|5
|21-12
|7
|Predators
|Central Division champions, at least. They've got more than a comeback in them.
|1
|24-15
|8
|Golden Knights
|They'll be top three in the Pacific. Maybe even division champs. Even though Calgary's got the upper hand now, we think it's between them and ...
|4
|24-15
|9
|Sharks
|They've been more unpredictable than expected, but their talent dictates a top-two or top-three finish in the Pacific. Playoffs are on tap. Just don't put us down for much more.
|2
|21-13
|10
|Blue Jackets
|This doesn't seem sustainable. The Pens will surpass them, and the Bruins could, too, if it comes down to a wild card. At most, we're thinking another quick playoff exit.
|1
|23-13
|11
|Bruins
|They're getting in. They've shown too much resiliency not to. But we're not picking them over Tampa or Toronto in the postseason, so make of that what you will.
|1
|22-14
|12
|Islanders
|You know what? Let's give them a wild card! Didn't think we'd be saying this, but Barry Trotz's team is actually doing enough to deserve consideration here. Plus, if Columbus tumbles and Montreal can't keep it up, they're right in the mix.
|4
|21-13
|13
|Sabres
|It's hard to say they'll completely slide out of the playoff picture just because of the competition below them, but that's not a ringing endorsement for the postseason. One-and-done. But look out for 2020.
|5
|21-13
|14
|Canadiens
|Like the Sabres, if they get in, it's largely because of the teams around them. Still, they're not getting past the first round.
|--
|21-14
|15
|Avalanche
|Forget their slide. We like them to make it into the dance and then advance. The West is wide open, and if there's any team we like to make a surprise burst toward a title run, it's this group and its first line.
|2
|19-13
|16
|Stars
|The Western Conference wild-card picture is pretty bad, so they're on track to get in. But that doesn't mean we like picking them. That looks like their ceiling.
|1
|20-16
|17
|Canucks
|Sneaking into the postseason sounds nice, but ... what the heck? Give us them over either Anaheim or Dallas for a wild-card spot. (Cue the pitchforks.)
|1
|19-19
|18
|Ducks
|Their deep-run expiration date was probably 2017-18. So we'll call it a one-round experience, if that.
|3
|19-15
|19
|Wild
|Just because their track record is better, we're confident in saying they'll be in the playoffs. But literally any of the other postseason teams out of the West excite us more.
|--
|18-17
|20
|Panthers
|Too little, too late. They ain't makin' it.
|1
|17-15
|21
|Rangers
|For some reason, it doesn't sound completely absurd to suggest a wild-card candidacy. But a candidacy is probably about as best they can do.
|3
|17-14
|22
|Coyotes
|How about a sale of the team?
|--
|17-20
|23
|Devils
|Another one whose slow start really doomed them. We like them to show fight until the end, but the end isn't going to include the playoffs.
|5
|15-16
|24
|Hurricanes
|Out of the postseason picture, as per usual. Someone make this stop in 2020.
|1
|16-17
|25
|Oilers
|A bitter fight to the end. They might be the best team to play spoiler down the stretch.
|5
|18-18
|26
|Flyers
|Lots and lots and lots of Carter Hart highlights are the best thing on tap, at least they hope.
|1
|15-19
|27
|Blues
|Last place in the Central. Chicago might have a worse goal differential and a bigger rebuild, but their crumble is just as profound.
|--
|15-18
|28
|Kings
|Last place in the Pacific suits them well.
|1
|16-22
|29
|Blackhawks
|2019 will be all about who and what Chicago can mortgage. Do any of the biggest names survive the rebuild?
|2
|15-21
|30
|Red Wings
|It's crazy to think they had a hot stretch at one point, because right now we wouldn't hesitate to suggest they'll finish dead last in the NHL.
|4
|15-19
|31
|Senators
|We'd forecast a Matt Duchene re-signing for their sake, but even they can't be trusted to pull that off. A rebuild, of course, is still in the works, and 2019 won't change that.
|1
|15-21
