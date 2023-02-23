1 Hurricanes With Max Pacioretty on LTIR, the Hurricanes could and should pursue some of the biggest names at the trade deadline. This roster is already impressive as-is, but reinforcements couldn't hurt considering the fact that the Eastern Conference will provide a postseason gauntlet. Timo Meier and Patrick Kane should both be on the table for the Canes. -- 38-10-8

2 Bruins You would need an industrial microscope to find a flaw on this Bruins roster. They have elite players at the top of the lineup to go along with rock solid and versatile depth players. In goal, Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are one of the top duos in the league. I understand the temptation to make a splash, but salary cap issues would make that tough to pull off without shaking up the current team. 1 43-8-5

3 Rangers The Rangers have already made a big move on the trade market by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the Blues. General manager Chris Drury might be content to sit tight the rest of the way, but another depth addition might be doable. The team has reportedly been shopping Vitali Kravtsov, so maybe that would free up some space for another small addition. 1 33-15-9

4 Devils Timo Meier would be a perfect fit for the Devils. He could put them over the top in a loaded Metropolitan Division, and New Jersey could sign him to a long-term deal and make him a key part of the future. The Devils also have their first- and second-round picks in each of the next three drafts as well as one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL. Meier to the Devils almost seems too easy. 1 37-15-5

5 Golden Knights The Golden Knights have gotten hot since the All-Star break. They've won five of six and are starting to assert themselves as a force in a wide-open Western Conference. That being the case, Vegas could take advantage of having four players on LTIR and get aggressive ahead of the deadline. Whether it's Meier, Kane, or someone else, it would be surprising if the Golden Knights didn't make a splash. 6 34-18-5

6 Lightning As is generally the case at this time of year, the Lightning are bumping their head against the salary cap. As is generally the case this time of year, I wouldn't be surprised to see general manager Julien BriseBois work some magic. Last season, the Bolts flew somewhat under the radar with the addition of Brandon Hagel, and he has become an integral part of the team. Will the same thing happen again? 2 36-17-3

7 Maple Leafs By acquiring Ryan O'Reilly from the Blues, the Maple Leafs have made their big move at this deadline. Toronto doesn't really have the capital to make another significant addition, but GM Kyle Dubas' work is done. The Leafs have a loaded roster, and now it's up to the players to get the job done in April, May, and June. 1 35-15-8

8 Avalanche The trainer's room has been at capacity for much of the Avalanche's season to this point. That has kept Colorado from competing for a Central Division title this year, but it is hard to shake the feeling that a sleeping giant in Denver is starting to wake up. Activating Gabriel Landeskog from LTIR will affect the team's salary cap situation, but GM Joe Sakic might still find a way to take a big swing on a player like Kane. 1 31-19-5

9 Kings The Kings have been heavily linked to Coyotes defenseman Jacob Chychrun for a while now, and that makes sense. Los Angeles is a little thin on the blue line, and Chychrun would immediately add some weight to that position, but the Kings do have another need to address. Their goaltending has been poor this season, so targeting Joonas Korpisalo or Karel Vejmelka would make sense too. -- 32-19-7

10 Oilers As Edmonton battles for playoff positioning, it is expected to be in the mix for a number of players, but I think their biggest need may be on the back end. The Oilers have apparently kicked the tires on Erik Karlsson, but making that financial math work would take some serious gymnastics. Chychrun would offer a better cap situation, but his acquisition price might be astronomical. Perhaps the Oilers could look to Jake McCabe for an affordable solution on defense. 2 31-19-8

11 Jets The Jets are an interesting team because I doubt many people outside of Winnipeg would have picked them to be leading the Central Division at this point in the season. In that respect, they are playing with house money, and the team's veteran core are nearing the end of their contracts. Winnipeg has cap space to work with this year, but will the team be willing to part with future assets in hopes of a playoff run in the short-term? 1 35-22-1

12 Stars Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Stars need to add some scoring depth. The top line of Jason Robertson-Joe Pavelski-Roope Hintz has combined for just under 39% of Dallas' 183 goals. Jamie Benn is really the only other player who has chipped in on a consistent basis. Landing Patrick Kane would be a massive addition for this team, but if that plan falls through, maybe Brock Boeser or James van Riemsdyk could add offense at a much lower cost. 2 30-16-12

13 Wild If the Wild plan on reaching the playoffs and doing some damage once they get there, they'll need some scoring help for Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, and Joel Eriksson Ek. Minnesota has the salary cap room to add ahead of the deadline, and Patrick Kane would address a need. The only question would be whether Kane would want to go to the Wild. Beyond that, Anthony Duclair or Brock Boeser could add some offensive pop. 4 31-21-5

14 Panthers Florida is in a tough spot ahead of this trade deadline. The team is currently in a playoff spot, but it is 12th in the Eastern Conference when it comes to points percentage. On top of that, the Panthers have very little financial flexibility, no first-round picks in the next three drafts, and a shallow prospect pool. Florida may have to see if the current collection of players can figure it out. -- 29-25-6

15 Kraken The Kraken are a fascinating case at this trade deadline. After a brutal inaugural season in 2021-22, Seattle finds itself in third place in the Pacific Division. At last year's trade deadline, it seemed like the Kraken were going to take a steady approach to building a contender. Would they be willing to accelerate that process and spend some draft capital at this trade deadline, or will GM Ron Francis stick to a more long-term plan? 2 32-19-6

16 Flames The Flames have enough talent to compete for a Stanley Cup, at least on paper. For whatever reason, Calgary hasn't been able to turn all that talent into a secure playoff spot this year. With extensions for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar coming up next year, the Flames could be in the market for a rental over the next week or so. Could Calgary swing for the fences and target Timo Meier? If not, the team could take a shot on landing James van Riemsdyk. 1 27-20-11

17 Red Wings It sounds like Tyler Bertuzzi will be staying in Detroit for the time being, and the team's performance since the All-Star break has the Red Wings right back in the playoff picture. That could lead to a quiet deadline for Steve Yzerman, but pending free agents like Pius Suter and Oskar Sundqvist might generate some kind of interest on the trade market. 5 27-21-8

18 Sabres Much to my own dismay, I feel comfortable saying that the Sabres will not be winning the Stanley Cup this season. That said, this team is on the right trajectory to contend in a couple of years. Could Buffalo be thinking about the long game ahead of the trade deadline? Timo Meier would make a ton of sense if the Sabres could get him to agree to an extension for the trade. Would Patrick Kane, a Buffalo native, be willing to sign up for a few more seasons at a reasonable price? -- 28-23-4

19 Islanders The Islanders kicked off this year's trade deadline frenzy by acquiring Bo Horvat from the Canucks, but an injury may force the team to continue buying if it wants to reach the playoffs. Mat Barzal is now week-to-week with a lower-body injury, and the Isles are still on the wrong side of the playoff chances. Lou Lamoriello might be tempted to add another middle-six forward before Mar. 3. 2 30-24-7

20 Senators It might be in the Senators' best interest to stand pat at this trade deadline. The franchise has its young core in place as it awaits a new owner, and brighter days are ahead for the Sens. Ottawa isn't ready to be a buyer just yet, but its days of selling may soon be in the past. -- 27-25-4

21 Penguins Penguins GM Ron Hextall has told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun that he would like to add ahead of the trade deadline. That may be the case, but finding a good fit for this team is a little more difficult. Giving up premium assets in order to bolster a team on the playoff fringes doesn't seem like a smart bet, but Pittsburgh may want to maximize its window with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang still leading the way. 5 27-20-9

22 Capitals The Capitals have been sinking like a stone for a while now, and they are drifting into seller territory. Washington is 11th in the Eastern Conference in points percentage, and injuries have decimated the team. That being the case, the Caps have a slew of defensemen on expiring contracts that could be dealt for some draft capital, including Dmitry Orlov. 3 28-25-6

23 Coyotes Welcome to the buyer's market, Arizona. The Coyotes haven't lost a game in regulation since Jan. 24, and that has hurt their chances of winning the draft lottery. They will likely improve those chances by trading Jacob Chychrun in the next 10 days. Beyond Chychrun, Shayne Gostisbehere will be an appealing player to teams looking for defensive depth. 3 20-29-9

24 Predators It seems like the Predators are trying to avoid being sellers by any means necessary, but it's probably time to face the music. Nashville is now seven points out of the playoffs with just 28 games remaining. The biggest problem for the Preds may be getting other teams to take on some subpar contracts, but at the very least, Dante Fabbro and Mattias Ekholm could provide value on the blue line for contenders. 1 27-22-6

25 Blues The Blues have already been active sellers by trading away Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly, and they now have three first-round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Blues are now reportedly in on the Timo Meier sweepstakes as they try to expedite their rebuild, and that would be some good work by GM Doug Armstrong. The real challenge for St. Louis, though, will be rebuilding an aging defensive core full of lengthy contracts. -- 26-28-3

26 Blackhawks With Tarasenko and O'Reilly now off the market, Patrick Kane is getting even more attention. With concerns about his hip injury swirling, Kane scored a hat trick in a dominant game against the Maple Leafs on Sunday. It's safe to assume Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson was fielding a few calls after that game. Due to his no-movement clause, Kane will have a lot of influence over where he winds up. 4 20-32-5

27 Canadiens With Sean Monahan on LTIR, the Canadiens may not have many moves to make at the trade deadline. Montreal definitely won't be moving any members of its young core, and it might be tough to trade some of the veterans for a significant return. The Habs might be relatively inactive on Mar. 3. 3 24-29-4

28 Sharks No team is better positioned to "win" the trade deadline than the Sharks. Timo Meier is the top player available, and as other players come off the board, the price to acquire him will only go up. Then, there is Erik Karlsson, who is on pace to put up over 100 points as a defenseman. It's not every day that a team can move a 32-year-old defenseman with an $11.5 million cap hit for the next four seasons. 1 18-29-11

29 Canucks Vancouver has already traded the biggest chip it had in Bo Horvat, but there are still a couple of moves that could be made. Brock Boeser may be on his way out, and any teams that miss out on Timo Meier could pivot to him. The most interesting player on this Canucks roster is J.T. Miller, who just signed a seven-year extension in the offseason. Would any teams be willing to take on that contract? -- 22-30-5

30 Flyers The Flyer most likely to be traded has to be James van Riemsdyk. There were rumblings about Philadelphia trying to move him in the offseason, but now his $7 million cap hit will be much easier to swallow. Any contender looking for additional scoring depth will be looking at van Riemsdyk. 2 23-26-10

31 Blue Jackets The Blue Jackets may not have many big names to offer on the trade market, but they will still be active. There is apparently a lot of interest in Vladislav Gavrikov, and if Columbus can get a first-round pick back for him, that will be an incredible return. On top of that, goalie Joonas Korpisalo has played well enough to garner some interest. 1 18-34-5