NHL Power Rankings: From Maple Leafs to Red Wings, the best thing going for each team so far

The 2018-19 NHL season is chugging along, and we've now had about two weeks of hockey to digest -- or regurgitate, depending on whether or not you follow the Detroit Red Wings.

Early on, we've had some contenders showcase their stuff -- the Toronto Maple Leafs are particularly promising with their juiced-up corps starring Auston Matthews, as expected. We've had some lowly clubs surprise with hot starts -- the Ottawa Senators aren't nearly as unwatchable as we predicted thanks to a ridiculous amount of shots on goal, but we'll see how long that lasts. And we've had some anticipated playoff candidates stumble out of the gate -- the Florida Panthers, a popular wild-card pick, entered this week without a win, and the San Jose Sharks, despite their all-world blue line, have been slow to gel.

It's all a pretty nice microcosm of two weeks in an NHL season, where teams can stack up points in a hurry.

This week, as we run through all 31 teams around the league, we've decided to stick to the positives (mostly). In the latest edition of NHL Power Rankings, we're not only shuffling the 2018-19 pecking order, which the Maple Leafs now sit atop, but also identifying the best thing that each and every club has going for it after about 14 days of regular-season action: