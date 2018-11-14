NHL Power Rankings: From Predators to Kings, the one thing every team needs to fix

In a season with 82 games, problems are bound to surface.

You don't play half a year's worth of hockey, after all, without realizing you've got some flaws. Heck, even the best of the best can come crashing down in the NHL, where past Presidents' Trophy winners, like the 2016-17 Washington Capitals or 2017-18 Nashville Predators, have failed to live up to their playoff expectations despite dominating the regular schedule.

A month and a half into the 2018-19 campaign, problems are readily observable across the league.

A handful of teams, like those Predators and their Western Conference rivals, the Minnesota Wild, aren't showing a whole lot of them at this time. In fact, their biggest problems might be just figuring out how to sustain their current success. But then there are others, like the Los Angeles Kings, who have issues so abundant that the solution is painfully simple: Burn it to the ground.

In this week's edition of NHL Power Rankings, we've not only taken stock of every team but offered one thing each of the 31 clubs could stand to fix as we hit mid-November. Along the way, you'll notice big jumps for the Wild and the hot Buffalo Sabres among others: