NHL Power Rankings: Golden Knights climb as the reigning champions tumble again
Las Vegas keeps on cementing its place in history, not to mention atop the Western Conference
The defending Stanley Cup champions are still wallowing in backup goalie concerns, but the NHL's least experienced team, the upstart Vegas Golden Knights, don't mind one bit.
That's because, when it comes to hockey in Sin City, there's not a whole lot of anything to be concerned about. Las Vegas is where the league's 31st franchise has burst onto the scene not only with historic marks for an expansion team but admirable results for a first-month contender -- a club that's found ways to win in just about every way possible.
The same optimism, at least as of late, has been hard to come by in Pittsburgh, where the reigning title-winning Penguins are fresh off yet another embarrassing defeat, this time at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets.
And all of it, plus plenty of other ups and downs from around the league, is reflected in our latest edition of NHL Power Rankings:
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|The Steven Stamkos-Nikita Kucherov point streak is over, but the Lightning are still outscoring everyone except Toronto.
|--
|9-2
|2
|
|There's an argument to be made they deserve No. 1. No one has a better goal differential. Coach John Stevens -- and Jonathan Quick -- are making it work.
|2
|9-1
|3
|
|It might be time to stop questioning whether they're for real. They're winning every kind of way even without two goalies.
|3
|8-1
|4
|
|The rate at which the Blues are blocking shots might be the secret fuel to this team's streak.
|3
|9-2
|5
|
|Now it's Taylor Hall's turn to shine.
|--
|8-2
|6
|
|Lots of close games for Ottawa lately, and not all of them have ended well. But the Sens are still scoring plenty.
|3
|5-1
|7
|
|The defensive problems are surfacing, but when you're pacing the NHL in goals scored, you're always going to be in the mix.
|4
|7-4
|8
|
|Bigger than a 4-1 loss to St. Louis was the loss of Cam Atkinson.
|2
|7-4
|9
|
|The real question is whether they can hold a top-10 spot. (Prediction: They can't.) But four straight wins and an Anders Nilsson shutout have them rolling. Imagine if they can land more help at the deadline.
|14
|6-3
|10
|
|The enigmatic up and downs continue. Philly can rock with the best of them, but goaltending remains an issue.
|2
|6-5
|11
|
|If the John Tavares Show isn't selling out, it should be.
|6
|6-4
|12
|
|Are they the team that lost 7-0 to Vegas or the one that scored five straight vs. Chicago?
|2
|6-5
|13
|
|Time for a wake-up call. A big one approaches against Philadelphia.
|11
|5-5
|14
|
|Now we know why the Ducks added Ryan Miller.
|11
|6-4
|15
|
|The big names are producing and the penalty kill is much improved. They could stand for some more consistency, though.
|3
|6-5
|16
|
|The chants that Devan Dubnyk gets at Xcel are well earned.
|6
|4-3
|17
|
|Tough to figure them out right now, but absolutely waxing the defending champs was Grade-A rebound material.
|1
|5-3
|18
|
|What a promising -- and much-needed -- team win vs. the Capitals. Mike Smith deserved credit well before it, too.
|2
|6-6
|19
|
|Juuse Saros is not Pekka Rinne, in case anyone needed reminded.
|8
|5-4
|20
|
|Getting five unanswered against Edmonton might have been the jump start they needed.
|4
|5-6
|21
|
|Some think the Pens aren't as bad as their record indicates, but their 5-on-5 play has been. Matt Murray should be holding leads, not holding out hope his team can take one. And no one outside of Murray has done anything in their net.
|8
|7-5
|22
|
|They've got a couple more good chances to stack up wins this week. The Coyotes and Oilers await.
|7
|5-6
|23
|
|Tough sledding ahead. It'd be a shock if they didn't tumble down the rankings by next week.
|3
|5-5
|24
|
|Heartbreak has been a common theme early in Boston's season.
|--
|4-3
|25
|
|Jeff Skinner needs some help.
|6
|4-4
|26
|
|Don't look now, but Bob Boughner's unit has an offense that ranks in the top half of the league.
|5
|4-5
|27
|
|One of their few wins recently came against Arizona, and that should tell you everything.
|1
|3-7
|28
|
|Oh, the Oilers are reportedly disappointed with their Jordan Eberle-Ryan Strome trade? So were we, months ago.
|1
|3-6
|29
|
|Hats off to Robin Lehner against Detroit, but Phil Housley is still looking for more from his defensemen.
|--
|3-7
|30
|
|Somehow, beating the Rangers seems way less significant right now.
|1
|3-7
|31
|
|The Avalanche of 2017-18? They're still looking for their first victory.
|1
|0-10
