NHL Power Rankings: Golden Knights climb as the reigning champions tumble again

The defending Stanley Cup champions are still wallowing in backup goalie concerns, but the NHL's least experienced team, the upstart Vegas Golden Knights, don't mind one bit.

That's because, when it comes to hockey in Sin City, there's not a whole lot of anything to be concerned about. Las Vegas is where the league's 31st franchise has burst onto the scene not only with historic marks for an expansion team but admirable results for a first-month contender -- a club that's found ways to win in just about every way possible.

The same optimism, at least as of late, has been hard to come by in Pittsburgh, where the reigning title-winning Penguins are fresh off yet another embarrassing defeat, this time at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets.

And all of it, plus plenty of other ups and downs from around the league, is reflected in our latest edition of NHL Power Rankings: