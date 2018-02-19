NHL Power Rankings: Golden Knights rise to No. 1; Pens threaten crowded top five

Who needs the NHL in the 2018 Winter Olympics when you can get the NHL's crowded race for regular-season supremacy?

OK, so no one's saying Pyeongchang wouldn't be a little spicier with Team USA stocked with the best of the pros, but if you're into mid-February fights for future Presidents' Trophy recognition, then the NHL couldn't be better.

As you'll see at the top of our latest NHL power rankings, the Tampa Bay Lightning no longer hold the No. 1 spot as the in-season trade deadline draws closer. That fleeting honor belongs to the Vegas Golden Knights, an expansion team that's normalized its dominance to the point that people don't even take the time to comprehend how quickly they were assembled over the summer. But neither the Lightning nor the Boston Bruins -- and Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins -- are far behind in a top-heavy push toward March.

The Pens are especially hot as they abruptly reignite hope for a third straight Stanley Cup run, but they're just one of many teams embracing the "contender" label entering the new week: