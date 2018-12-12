NHL Power Rankings: Lightning look unstoppable; Ducks inch their way toward top 10

For months, we've spent time comparing the best of the best in the NHL, and we've done so because there have consistently been at least three teams worthy of unofficial Presidents' Trophy consideration.

The trophy, of course, is given only to the best team of the regular season, but if you watched hockey from October to December, you know that it was all but impossible to separate top dogs like the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs. Those are three legitimate Stanley Cup contenders we're talking about, and all three flashed utter dominance at different times. Throw in more underrated producers like the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets, and you've got one muddy but competitive group.

Now, however, we're finally ready to proclaim a far-and-away No. 1. It's the Lightning.

Tampa Bay has been atop our NHL power rankings for a bit now, but as the holidays approach, they've turned on the jets. As Nashville endures maybe its toughest stretch of the season, a 5-5 run with a recent loss to the hot Calgary Flames, it's clear as ever that no team is a true match for Tampa. The Maple Leafs probably have equal upside now that Auston Matthews and William Nylander are both back in the fold, and this season's first two months have proven that plenty of other contenders could eventually arise.

But there is no doubt about it here in mid-December. The Lightning are the team to beat. And good luck trying.