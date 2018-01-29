NHL Power Rankings: Lightning reclaim No. 1 spot ahead of Bruins, Golden Knights

Brock Boeser might have won All-Star Weekend, but the Tampa Bay Lightning are coming out of it back on top of the NHL.

Unlike the Boston Bruins, who showcased Brad Marchand over the weekend and are suddenly in position to challenge for the Atlantic Division with an envious points streak, the Lightning aren't resuming their schedule with some kind of epic win streak. But they are firmly back in first when it comes to the standings, and they deserve as much credit as anyone for besting the Nashville Predators -- and blowing out the Philadelphia Flyers -- to make that happen.

The Preds are among the NHL's five best teams as we approach February, and the Flyers have been no slouch against elite competition as of late, so we're giving credit where credit is due.

That's not to say Boston, Nashville, the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights can't keep pushing up the ranks as the trade deadline creeps closer, especially if someone gets bold and works the phones for a blockbuster. For now, however, bask in our latest edition of the NHL Power Rankings, where the Lightning (again) reign supreme and plenty of others vie for second-half playoff runs: