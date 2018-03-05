NHL Power Rankings: Lightning stay on top as Avalanche, Panthers make big jumps

It's March, which means there's only about a month left to the 2017-18 NHL regular season.

Before you even try to answer the question that's on all of our minds -- Where did the time go? -- you'll want to unleash another slow clap for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who kicked off another month atop the standings and just got a little closer to reeling in the Presidents' Trophy. Regular-season titles are nothing to get crazy about (you know what we're talking about, right, Washington Capitals?), but it's pretty incredible that the Lightning have either been No. 1 or darn close to it from start to finish this season, especially since they came into 2017-18 with added pressure for a return to the playoffs.

It should be no surprise, then, that Tampa Bay remains the top team in our latest edition of the NHL Power Rankings, even if the defending Western Conference champion Nashville Predators are one of our favorites entering playoff season.

The Lightning staying put is not indicative of our entire pecking order, though, because this week had more movers than usual, especially in that middle-of-the-road pack made up of wild-card hopefuls. Among the best risers: the Colorado Avalanche, who continue to defy expectations thanks to Nathan MacKinnon's MVP-caliber scoring; and the Florida Panthers, who suddenly find themselves in playoff contention under the youthful and spirited guidance of rookie coach Bob Boughner.