NHL Power Rankings: Maple Leafs ascend to the top as Oilers' struggles continue

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on their way back to non-embarrassing form, the Edmonton Oilers are struggling to look anything like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender and the Toronto Maple Leafs are making sure the league doesn't forget how much of a game changer that Auston Matthews really is.

It's a new week, and that means it's time for another edition of our 2017-18 NHL Power Rankings. I'm sure it will be a pecking order readers wholeheartedly endorse.

To some of our readers' credit, the Penguins probably never should've retained a top-five spot after their 10-1 debacle of a loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, so even their recent on-ice improvement appears in this week's edition as a demotion to the middle of the pack. Right now, that's exactly what they are -- a defending title team that's starting to get a grip on things but hasn't looked elite yet.

The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, are as real as they come, at least according to this young season's results. So, too, apparently, are the Ottawa Senators, who have piled up goals as of late and appear as one of several new top-10 teams.