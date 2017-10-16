NHL Power Rankings: Maple Leafs ascend to the top as Oilers' struggles continue
Toronto shoots to the No. 1 spot, just ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks
The Pittsburgh Penguins are on their way back to non-embarrassing form, the Edmonton Oilers are struggling to look anything like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender and the Toronto Maple Leafs are making sure the league doesn't forget how much of a game changer that Auston Matthews really is.
It's a new week, and that means it's time for another edition of our 2017-18 NHL Power Rankings. I'm sure it will be a pecking order readers wholeheartedly endorse.
To some of our readers' credit, the Penguins probably never should've retained a top-five spot after their 10-1 debacle of a loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, so even their recent on-ice improvement appears in this week's edition as a demotion to the middle of the pack. Right now, that's exactly what they are -- a defending title team that's starting to get a grip on things but hasn't looked elite yet.
The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, are as real as they come, at least according to this young season's results. So, too, apparently, are the Ottawa Senators, who have piled up goals as of late and appear as one of several new top-10 teams.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|Auston Matthews. That is all.
|4
|4-1
|2
|
|They're still winning and they've outscored the rest of the league, but their power-play group needs a lot of work.
|1
|4-1
|3
|
|Another week, another good showing of Artemi Panarin.
|5
|4-1
|4
|
|Who are they? Not a team that only relies on an aging Craig Anderson. Their last two games: 12 goals against one allowed. If they can get that kind of production down the stretch, maybe they will get back to the playoffs.
|15
|3-0
|5
|
|The return of Steven Stamkos: Tampa Bay's last three wins have been vs. the Capitals, Penguins and Blues.
|2
|4-1
|6
|
|Their goal differential is third best in the league. Think about that.
|20
|4-1
|7
|
|Jonathan Quick is on his game as the headliner of a dominant defense, and Dustin Brown is on fire. Maybe we were very, very wrong about them.
|9
|4-0
|8
|
|So these guys aren't taking any prisoners ... when they're on their game. A combined 16 goals in their last three outings says it all.
|9
|3-2
|9
|
|Considering the injuries they had to overcome, they're as competitive as they come. Vladimir Tarasenko continues to shine.
|2
|4-2
|10
|
|Yes, really. And they could be higher. Matt Duchene has been awesome, which is good for Colorado in many ways. Let's see how long this lasts.
|21
|4-2
|11
|
|It's still hard to believe they're sitting as pretty as they are, but some tough sledding awaits vs. the Lightning, Maple Leafs and Capitals.
|18
|4-1
|12
|
|Don't be fooled by their big drop from up top. In fact, if anything, consider them on the rise. The defense is still surrendering too many shots, but Sidney Crosby is still superhuman and the Pens are always a threat to go off.
|10
|3-2
|13
|
|How fitting of the Capitals to race out in historic fashion with monster numbers from Alex Ovechkin, then fall to the Penguins and give up eight to the Flyers.
|7
|3-2
|14
|
|Losing Marc-Andre Fleury and Jonathan Marchessault for a while is going to hurt.
|16
|4-1
|15
|
|If enigmatic is what they're going for, they're succeeding.
|5
|4-2
|16
|
|We're seeing the spark. Reeling off three straight early on doesn't mean much, but it does showcase their youthful scoring touch.
|5
|3-2
|17
|
|You could argue they were better than Chicago in their last bout with the Blackhawks. This club is only going to rise as the year goes on.
|8
|2-2
|18
|
|Give them credit for edging or sticking with plenty of superiors. Bob Boughner has them chipping at contenders.
|6
|2-2
|19
|
|Still a lot to sort out here, including the pieces of Marcus Foligno's jaw.
|7
|1-1
|20
|
|They will be fine. The offseason hype was always going to cloud their season, but Tyler Seguin's 'Gordie Howe Hat Trick' should mark a steady march upward.
|--
|2-3
|21
|
|Scott Darling was a solid addition, but he can't win these games himself.
|8
|1-1
|22
|
|Keep doin' your thing, Thomas Greiss.
|--
|2-3
|23
|
|Blowing out Arizona was a confidence builder, but the Bruins really needed one after some pitiful outings vs. the Avs.
|9
|2-3
|24
|
|Banged up and undisciplined in their loss to Colorado, they've only beaten mediocre teams to this point.
|20
|2-3
|25
|
|Just waiting for them to look anything like a Cup contender. And it's time to be concerned about Cam Talbot.
|22
|1-3
|26
|
|Even the fans who saw a thrilling opener aren't showing up anymore.
|2
|1-2
|27
|
|It's going to be a long season. Defensively, they'll balance things out, but who's going to score?
|2
|1-3
|28
|
|Kevin Shattenkirk took a discount to come 'home,' but was even his discounted price too hefty? The Rangers are all but treating it as such.
|10
|1-5
|29
|
|Even Carey Price isn't looking like Carey Price. This won't last insanely long, will it?
|14
|1-3
|30
|
|At least Jack Eichel got paid.
|7
|1-4
|31
|
|The only thing scarier than their horrendous start? The rest of their October schedule.
|4
|0-4
-
WATCH: Crosby gets wild deflection goal
The Penguins' standout is at it again
-
NHL commish reverses course on protests
Gary Bettman all but reverses course from his September comments on anthem demonstrations
-
Report: Teams boycotting Trump hotels?
The 'Washington Post' says many teams have stopped booking stays at Trump-owned properties
-
Devils, Golden Knights: Who's for real?
New Jersey has the long-term promise; Vegas is nothing like an expansion pushover
-
Blackhawks player lands vicious haymaker
Goodnight, sweet prince
-
LOOK: Injured NHL vets catch giant fish
This is apparently what Matt Hendricks and Dustin Byfuglien like to do with their day off
Add a Comment