1 Hurricanes Dissatisfaction | The Hurricanes aren't resting on their laurels after winning the Stanley Cup. In fact, they seem even hungrier than they were last season. This group wants more hockey glory, and that's on the table if Carolina keeps playing the way it has. -- 18-3-3

2 Wild Quinn Hughes | Whenever I watch Wild games, my eyes are always drawn to Hughes, and I'm not alone. The way Hughes moves with and without the puck is art in motion, and Minnesota mauls opponents when he's on the ice. Wild fans ought to appreciate Hughes in the moment because his future is up in the air. 1 18-3-5

3 Oilers Saves | Edmonton hasn't been getting elite goaltending, but we're typically lamenting how awful that position is for the Oilers. This year, Devon Levi and Tristan Jarry have combined to save 4.7 goals above average. That's all this team needs to win big. 1 17-6-4

4 Stars Defense | Dallas ranks 28th in the NHL with 63 goals, but it's stayed afloat in the Central Division thanks to defense. The Stars are tied for first in goals allowed (54) and surrender expected goals at the second-lowest rate. 2 15-6-2

5 Devils Sunny Mehta | For years, former GM Tom Fitzgerald struggled to get this team to the next level. It's taken Mehta a matter of months -- in which he acquired Luke Evangelista, Evan Rodrigues and Connor Hellebuyck. Turns out being a GM is pretty easy. 1 16-8-0

6 Lightning Five-on-five | The Bolts are a bottom-third team in power play and penalty kill. So, it's probably a good thing that they score five-on-five goals at the third-highest rate in the NHL. 1 15-6-2

7 Senators Split | Sometimes, break-ups can be what's best for both parties. That may be the case for Ottawa and Brady Tkachuk. That situation was clearly weighing on the Sens at the end of last season, and now they're sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division. 1 16-6-3

8 Bruins Youth | This was a franchise in need of fresh blood, and it's gotten exactly that in 2026-27. Fraser Minten and James Hagens have combined for 14 goals and 12 assists, which has really bolstered Boston's forward depth. 1 15-7-1

9 Golden Knights Power play | The Golden Knights are a solid five-on-five team, but they aren't spectacular. They do, however, boast the NHL's fourth-best power play, and Tomas Hertl has really been loving the man advantage with six power play goals. 2 15-6-5

10 Avalanche Center depth | If most other teams lost their superstar center for three months, they might be toast. That's not necessarily the case for the Avalanche. With Nathan MacKinnon out, they can still roll with Brock Nelson and Nazem Kadri down the middle. 1 13-7-3

11 Canadiens Dylan Larkin | In last year's version of the Thanksgiving power rankings, Larkin was my choice for the Red Wings. How quickly things can change in this sport. No one in Detroit is thankful for Larkin anymore, but Montreal has taken to him rather quickly. 1 14-7-4

12 Panthers Brotherly love | When the Tkachuk brothers first united, most assumed it would be magic. They were right. When both brothers are on the ice at five-on-five, the Panthers have controlled 57.7% of the expected goals. The results haven't followed, but they will. -- 13-8-3

13 Rangers Resurgence | Coming off a season in which the Rangers finished last in the East, they're competing for a playoff spot in the Metro Division. To top it all off, they're doing it without Igor Shesterkin, and Alexis Lafreniere is pacing for a career year. -- 13-9-1

14 Predators Seasoned vets | Who says this is a young man's league? The Predators are in a playoff spot on Thanksgiving week, and the elder statesmen are leading the way. The team's top four scorers -- Filip Forsberg, Steven Stamkos, Roman Josi and Ryan O'Reilly -- are all at least 32 years old. 2 12-6-5

15 Jets Turnaround | At one point, the Jets couldn't possible any colder. They lost nine games in a row, and their season looked dead. Since then, Winnipeg has gone 8-1-1 to get things back on track. because of that quick turnaround, the Jets are still battling for a playoff spot in the West. 3 12-9-4

16 Blues Joel Hofer | Jordan Binnington has been horrific in goal, but fortunately for the Blues, Hofer has been exceptional. His 14.2 goals saved above average are third in the NHL, and Hofer is on his way to Vezina Trophy consideration. 5 13-9-2

17 Islanders Matthew Schaefer | It's hard not to be in awe of Schaefer when watching him play. At 19 years old, Schaefer controls the game like a seasoned pro, and he's on pace for 32 goals. The kid can really do it all. 3 11-7-5

18 Kraken Berkly Catton | This kid is the real deal. He's up to eight goals and 10 assists in 21 games, and his five-on-five metrics are great relative to his teammates. Seattle has found its franchise forward. 2 11-9-1

19 Mammoth Regression | Things haven't gone well for the Mammoth lately, but regression offers them hope. Utah is one of the best five-on-five teams in the NHL, but wins and points have been hard to come by. That should change in a big way, assuming Utah can find improved goaltending one way or another. 4 12-10-3

20 Sabres Development | I know the Sabres aren't exactly where they'd like to be in the standings right now, but there are encouraging signs of progress within the organization. Zach Benson, Jack Quinn and Owen Power have all taken meaningful steps forward. 2 10-10-4

21 Flyers Matvei Michkov | Contrary to what some within the Flyers organization may believe, Michkov is a special talent. His 11 goals are more than double the next closest player on the team. 6 9-11-6

22 Sharks Divisional disarray | San Jose is two games below .500. Yet, it remains in third place and the final Pacific Division playoff spot. If this division was halfway competent, the Sharks would have a ton of ground to make up. 1 11-13-2

23 Capitals Alex Ovechkin | With one goal in 21 games, it has been difficult season for Ovechkin. Still, Capitals fans should be thankful for obvious reasons. This is the last season Ovechkin will wear the Washington sweater, so enjoy every second of it. 6 10-11-0

24 Flames The Saddledome | For the last 43 years, the Saddledome has been one of the most unique and easily-recognizable barns in all of hockey. In that time, Calgary has experienced great moments, including the 1989 Stanley Cup Final. Before the Flames move to a new arena (not shaped like a saddle), let's appreciate an NHL gem. -- 10-13-2

25 Ducks Goals | There are some nights the Ducks couldn't defend a beer league team. The good news is that they can outscore their problems often enough to remain in the fight. More specifically, Cutter Gauthier is addicted to goals with four hat tricks in November. 6 11-13-1

26 Red Wings Finality | Well, it's over. The Dylan Larkin saga will no longer weigh on the Red Wings this season, and the trade actually brought back a great haul. Will that fix Detroit this season? Maybe not, but the organization can finally move forward. 1 8-12-3

27 Kings Reality check | This horrid start is probably a good thing for the Kings in the long run. They haven't won a playoff series since 2014, and they've suffered first-round defeats in each of the last five seasons. This team is nowhere near contending -- and hasn't been for a while now. Time to start over again. 1 8-12-2

28 Blue Jackets Damon Severson | It's been a miserable season in Columbus, but Severson has been one player doing his job. The Blue Jackets are dominating Severson's minutes, and he has a plus-12 goal differential at five-on-five. 2 9-13-0

29 Blackhawks The Bears | Fifteenth place in the West. Connor Bedard out for the next four months. Man, how about Caleb Williams and the Bears? They're a legit Super Bowl threat. 2 8-14-2

30 Maple Leafs A win | They did it. The Maple Leafs finally won a game on Monday. It was their first of November and snapped a nine-game winless streak. Still lots of work to do, but it's just good to see one go through the hoop sometimes, you know? 1 9-14-3

31 Penguins Memories | There's no need to sugar coat anything. The Penguins aren't a good team, and their record reflects that. It's the end of an era in Pittsburgh. Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. 5 7-14-2