1 Lightning Yup, they're still here -- same place they've been all season long. Joe Smith of The Athletic brought up an interesting conversation this week: Should we start thinking about Andrei Vasilevskiy as a possible Hart Trophy candidate? -- 23-6-2

2 Golden Knights They've won 11 of 14 and are near the top of the league in both offense and defense. They continue to threaten Tampa's throne, but the Lightning just won't relent enough to surrender the top spot. -- 21-7-1

3 Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon in on a tear, racking up nine points (including four goals) in his last five games. Meanwhile, Colorado has won six in a row and eight of their last 10. 5 19-8-2

4 Islanders Some fatigue may have caught up to them after winning eight in a row but they're still looking like they might be the best team in that East division. -- 20-8-4

5 Panthers Carter Verhaeghe continues to emerge as a star for the Panthers and now he's got eight points (including four goals) in his last seven games. 1 20-7-4

6 Hurricanes They've lost three in a row, including one to the Red Wings and two to the Blue Jackets. That's...not great. Silver lining: They did get two loser points. 3 20-7-3

7 Capitals Their win streak was snapped at seven games over the weekend but they've still taken 11 of their last 13 and are looking really good. -- 20-7-4

8 Maple Leafs A major slide has been plaguing the kings of the North and now the throne is in danger of being relinquished. They've lost six of their last eight and if goaltending wasn't a point of concern before, it probably should be now. 3 20-10-2

9 Oilers They're getting hot at the right time and now they've got a chance to overtake the struggling Leafs. The big question (and a familiar one for Edmonton) is whether their success is sustainable given the lack of depth. 3 21-13-0

10 Wild They had a full head of steam heading into two dates with the Avalanche before getting thoroughly humbled by Colorado. They've got to hope the Matt Dumba injury isn't too serious. 1 18-10-1

11 Bruins They've course-corrected a bit after surrendering ground in the East but they're definitely going to need to upgrade offensively if they want to make a serious playoff push. The good news? They've still got seven games against the Sabres. 1 16-8-4

12 Penguins Another season in which the Penguins are getting crushed by injuries. Pittsburgh was finding a bit of a resurgence before Evgeni Malkin went down with an injury that leaves his status in doubt. 1 19-11-2

13 Jets Tough two-game set against the Oilers to close out last week. They seemed to lack killer instinct and left at least three points on the table. Can't continue to happen if they want to maximize their playoff chances. 2 18-11-2

14 Canadiens They continue to work on climbing their way out of the hole they dug for themselves but they haven't won consecutive games since February 1-2. 2 14-8-9

15 Blues The Blues have been just kind of hanging out in the middle of things but they're still comfortably in a playoff spot and waiting to get a number of key players back. You've got to cut them some slack. -- 16-10-5

16 Rangers Their 9-0 win over the Flyers was one of the most impressive ass-kickings I've ever witnessed in professional sports in my lifetime. That alone is worth bumping them up a few slots, especially if Mika Zibanejad has been jumpstarted. 3 13-13-4

17 Flyers Just no way I could put them above the Rangers after that bloodbath last week. 3 15-11-3

18 Canucks They've won seven of their last 10 but still finding ways to leave points on the table. If they can clean things up then they might be able to make some noise down the stretch. 5 16-16-3

19 Stars They continue to be extraordinarily frustrating. Even when they play well they still manage to find ways to lose. They should be the fourth playoff team in the Central but they can't finish games. 2 10-10-8

20 Flames The Darryl Sutter era is underway and things are only looking slightly more promising. 2 15-14-3

21 Blackhawks I've spent the entire season waiting for the floor to fall out on the surprising Hawks and it appears the slide may be underway. They've lost four straight and are now out of a playoff spot. 4 14-13-5

22 Coyotes The only really exciting thing about this team right now is the fact that they seem willing to move almost anyone at the deadline. There could be an organizational shift kick-started midway through the campaign. 2 13-13-5

23 Kings With the emergence of Cal Petersen, I wonder if the Kings could convince someone to take Jonathan Quick off their hands at a reduced price. If not, you wonder if he'll be headed to Seattle after this season. 1 13-11-6

24 Blue Jackets They've won a few games and, as incredible as it sounds, they're currently in the playoff picture. That says more about the Central than it does Columbus, though. 2 13-12-7

25 Devils Has Kyle Palmieri packed his bags yet? -- 11-14-4

26 Sharks The need to reset has been officially acknowledged, so now it's time to find out who's going to be on the way out in the initial waves. 2 11-14-4

27 Predators I'd imagine this team is going to start looking pretty different, for better or for worse, in the coming weeks. Wouldn't be surprised if they got a head start on selling at the deadline. -- 14-17-1

28 Ducks Trevor Zegras scored his first NHL goal, it was beautiful and it came on a feed from fellow good American boy, Troy Terry. What more could you want? -- 9-17-6

29 Red Wings There's nothing really exciting happening here right now. Is it the trade deadline yet? -- 10-18-4

30 Senators "Big Time Timmy Jim" Stutzle continues to skyrocket up the list of must-watch talents in the NHL. Very excited to see where he'll be in a few years, and hopefully the Sens will be relevant by then. -- 10-20-3