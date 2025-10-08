1 Oilers Two of the top five players in the world reside in Edmonton, and Evan Bouchard probably doesn't get enough credit as an elite defenseman. That will be good enough to get this team to the playoffs with ease. Will it be enough to finish the job and win a Cup? 5 0-0-0

2 Avalanche Is Brock Nelson finally the answer to the Avalanche's No. 2 center problem? If he is, this team should take off and make another Cup run. Plus, ageless wonder Brent Burns could provide some nice depth on the back end. 1 1-0-0

3 Golden Knights To no one's surprise, the Golden Knights made the biggest splash of the offseason when they acquired Mitch Marner. He will add plenty of pop to the top of the lineup, but the strength of this Vegas team lies with its ridiculously deep blue line. 1 0-0-0

4 Panthers Even with the injured Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk out to start the season, the Panthers are still No. 1 in the East. Those losses would crush other teams, but I cannot count out Florida, one of the best teams from top to bottom in the entire league. 3 1-0-0

5 Lightning The Battle of Florida should be as spicy as ever this season. The Bolts will be back in the Cup mix, but the big question is whether some of their key veterans, especially on defense, can avoid the dreaded age cliff. 2 0-0-0

6 Stars The Stars are almost a perfect team. They have studs all over the ice, and then you look at their defense beyond Esa Lindell. Dallas has little defensive depth, and that could prove to be this team's Achilles' heel in the playoffs. 2 0-0-0

7 Hurricanes Carolina is loaded on defense, but does it have enough offense for a deep playoff run? Nikolaj Ehlers should help in that regard, especially if the Hurricanes are smart enough to give him more ice time than he got in Winnipeg. 2 0-0-0

8 Devils In each of the last two seasons, Jack Hughes has missed 20 games, and he missed the 2025 postseason. The Devils need to keep Hughes healthy for a full 82 games. If they can, there's a lot to like about this squad, one that could level up into a true contender. 3 0-0-0

9 Maple Leafs Losing Mitch Marner is a tough blow, but there is still enough talent on this team to do some real damage. Injuries hampered Auston Matthews for much of last season. Toronto is hoping that better health allows Matthews to chase 70 goals as he did in 2023-24. 1 0-0-0

10 Senators Admittedly, this might be a tad high for the Senators, but I like a lot of what they have to offer. The addition of Jordan Spence was a savvy one for the blue line, and much of Ottawa's core is entering its prime. The depth is troublesome, but the Sens are primed for another playoff appearance. 1 0-0-0

11 Jets Reigning Hart Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck is capable of carrying this team to the playoffs on his own. Does the rest of the roster stack up well with the rest of the contenders in the West? That remains to be seen. 2 0-0-0

12 Kings If the Kings' budding young stars, Quinton Byfield and Brandt Clarke, can take the next step, their ceiling raises quite a bit. If those two plateau -- combined with drop-offs from Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty -- Los Angeles could be in should be in trouble. 4 0-1-0

13 Mammoth Take the brakes off. I'm driving the hype train for the Mammoth and Logan Cooley off a cliff if I have to. I expect Utah to be the most fun team in the NHL this season, and I can't wait to watch. 3 0-0-0

14 Wild Kirill Kaprizov. Matt Boldy. Marco Rossi. Brock Faber. Zeev Buium. It's easy to get enamored with that young core. The supporting cast of veterans around them might be what holds the Wild back for at least this season. -- 0-0-0

15 Rangers How much of the 2024-25 season was a fluke, and how much of it was the new reality for the Rangers. The answer to that question, combined with whatever fresh perspective new coach Mike Sullivan can provide, will determine which way New York goes. 3 0-1-0

16 Capitals The Capitals have some nice depth, especially on defense. They just don't have enough star power to be considered true Stanley Cup contenders. Maybe that changes at some point this season, but right now Washington is one or two offensive playmakers short. 4 0-0-0

17 Canadiens On the one hand, the Canadiens and their minus-20 goal differential were extremely fortunate to reach the playoffs last season. On the other, there is no denying that Montreal has an up-and-coming roster. For now, I'll take the cowardly route and split the difference. 2 0-0-0

18 Blues Jim Montgomery is going to make sure this team plays defense. Does it have enough offense -- and can a few of its key defensemen avoid an age-related slide -- to compete for a playoff spot once again? 1 0-0-0

19 Canucks To put it plainly, the vibes in Vancouver last season were atrocious. New coach Adam Foote is tasked with turning that tide and getting the Canucks back to the playoffs. That will be tough, but having Quinn Hughes certainly helps. -- 0-0-0

20 Sabres The Sabres haven't been to the playoffs since "Captain America: The First Avenger" hit theaters. If they're going to end that streak in 2026, Buffalo needs more from young players like Zach Benson, Owen Power and Jack Quinn. 2 0-0-0

21 Red Wings Is this the year the Yzerplan finally yields some results? Patience is running out and understandably so. A once great franchise hasn't seen the postseason in almost a decade, and the next playoff berth doesn't appear to be on the doorstep. 1 0-0-0

22 Blue Jackets The Blue Jackets were arguably the NHL's best story last season, and it was a gut punch when they fell just shy of the playoffs. If Columbus can recapture that magic, it will be right back in the mix. If not a finish closer to the basement may be in the cards. 3 0-0-0

23 Ducks Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, and I'm going to err on the side of caution in my preseason NHL Power Rankings. Now the Ducks are definitely going to have a breakout season. 2 0-0-0

24 Bruins If David Pastrnak can score 120 goals, I like this team's chances of reaching the playoffs. Otherwise, there's always next year. 1 0-0-0

25 Predators Last season was the worst-case scenario in Nashville, and I would expect the Predators to be better. Of course, that still leaves a lot of room for mediocrity. 1 0-0-0

26 Islanders The Islanders are a team in transition, and that transition got off to a good start when the ping pong balls bounced their way and Matthew Schaefer fell into their lap at No. 1 overall. Still, don't expect New York to be in the playoff field in 2026. 1 0-0-0

27 Flyers Matvei Michkov is awesome, and I think Rick Tocchet is a pretty good coach. Philadelphia just needs to keep loading up its prospect pool for now because this roster isn't good enough to beat out the best in the East. 1 0-0-0

28 Flames As a rookie goaltender, Dustin Wolf almost carried the Flames to the playoffs last year. Given the lack of impact players on this roster, I would bet against him doing that again this season. I see the Flames cooling off quite a bit. -- 0-0-0

29 Kraken The Kraken seem like a rudderless franchise these days. New coach Lane Lambert may help the offense, but the defense? Judging from his Islanders tenure, I would be taking quite a few overs. -- 0-0-0

30 Penguins Sidney Crosby makes this team worth watching, but how long will he remain in Pittsburgh? That will be the biggest story in the NHL this season. -- 1-0-0

31 Sharks The Sharks won't be good, but they'll be better. The trio of Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and Michael Misa might be a handful for a very long time. -- 0-0-0