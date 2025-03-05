1 Jets Logan Stanley | It may be a simple numbers game here. Things haven't gone well for Stanley, the lengthy defensive defenseman, and he's a pending free agent. If the Jets do upgrade their defensive depth, Stanley may be the odd man out. It would also make sense for a rebuilding team to give the 26-year-old Stanley a look down the stretch. -- 42-16-4

2 Stars Mavrik Bourque | The Stars' lineup and prospect pool is full of young talent. Mavrik Bourque is among them, and while GM Jim Nill probably won't want to part with him, Dallas needs to be aggressive because its championship window is wide open. The 23-year-old Bourque would be a very appealing player for any rebuilding club, and the Stars still have young players like Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven. -- 40-19-2

3 Maple Leafs Nic Robertson | Robertson comes up every so often in trade rumors, and it's easy to see why. The 23-year-old forward has been productive in spurts but has yet to really establish himself as a top-six player in Toronto. Maybe getting a bigger opportunity on another team would allow him to do that. If the Leafs are looking to make upgrades, teams will be asking about Robertson. 1 38-20-3

4 Panthers Aaron Ekblad | This one is a bit more of a longshot, but Ekblad is in the final season of his current contract. If he and the Panthers aren't close on contract negotiations, does he get moved out in a trade for another top-four defenseman with more cost assurance? It's hard to imagine because Ekblad has been a staple in Florida, but GM Bill Zito has shown he's not afraid to make bold moves. 1 38-21-3

5 Capitals Andrew Mangiapane | Things have gone very well for everyone else in Washington, but it's been more of an uphill battle for Mangiapane. He hasn't scored since Feb. 4 and hasn't notched a point since Feb. 6. If the Capitals swing a big trade and need to move some money out, Mangiapane (with his $5.8 million cap hit) might be a prime candidate. 2 39-14-8

6 Lightning Nick Perbix | If Tampa is big-game hunting at the trade deadline again, it will likely have to ship off at least one roster player to make that deal happen. There aren't too many obvious candidates, but I went with Perbix because he might have some value on the trade market. The 6-foot-4 Perbix, 26, has shown he can eat minutes on the back end, and he's set to be a free agent this summer. -- 36-21-4

7 Avalanche Casey Mittelstadt | After just being acquired by the Avalanche at last year's deadline, could Mittelstadt be on the move again? It just hasn't really worked in Colorado, but Mittelstadt can be a solid middle-six center. If the Avs go after Brock Nelson, for example, could Mittelstadt be part of the deal? 4 36-24-2

8 Golden Knights Zach Whitecloud | The math on the Vegas blue line may not be in Whitecloud's favor here. The Golden Knights' top four defensemen are locked up through at least 2027, and that doesn't leave a lot of room for upward mobility for Whitecloud. That said, Whitecloud could get a bigger role on another team, and his underlying numbers are solid. 5 36-18-6

9 Hurricanes Mikko Rantanen | I wouldn't flip Rantanen if I were the Hurricanes,, but his name continues to float around in trade rumors. That being the case, there's plenty Carolina could get for him if it did want to shop him for another top-six forward. Rantanen is one of the best scorers in the NHL, and 31 other teams should at least ask about him if there's any chance he gets moved. 2 36-22-4

10 Devils Simon Nemec | If the Devils need to replace Jack Hughes, they're going to need to dangle some talented young players to pull off a trade like that. Nemec, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is still trying to get his bearings at the NHL level. With Seamus Casey also in the mix for the Devils, Nemec could be shipped out in order to give the forward group some more firepower. 1 33-24-6

11 Red Wings Vladimir Tarasenko | How aggressive the Red Wings intend to be at the trade deadline remains to be seen, but either way they may want to find a dance partner for Tarasenko. The veteran forward has struggled all season, and he still has another year left on his deal at $4.75 million. Detroit will want that money to upgrade its roster even more in the summer. 3 30-25-6

12 Wild Declan Chisholm | With the Wild looking for more scoring, it could make sense to part ways with the 25-year-old defenseman to facilitate that deal. Minnesota has a logjam at defense with Spurgeon, Brodin, Faber and Middleton signed for the foreseeable future. Throw in David Jiricek, and things get more complicated for Chisholm, who has posted good five-on-five impacts in a reduced role. 2 36-22-4

13 Oilers Viktor Arvidsson | It did look like the Oilers had solved their depth scoring problem last summer, but those issues remain with the playoffs approaching. Arvidsson was thought to be part of the solution, but he's been ice cold for a while now. The 31-year-old has one goal and three assists in his last 15 games, and that makes him a candidate to be moved in a deal for a bona fide scoring winger. 1 35-22-4

14 Blue Jackets Ivan Provorov | I want the Jackets to be buyers at the deadline, but this may be a simple business decision. Provorov is set to be a free agent after this season, and Columbus may just want to get something for him instead of letting him walk for nothing in July. Besides, that would just give the Blue Jackets more cap space and draft capital with which to work. 2 30-23-8

15 Kings Brandt Clarke | For reasons beyond my comprehension, Clarke might be on the market as he's been a healthy scratch lately. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Clarke has all the talent to be an NHL star. On the other hand, the Kings need scoring in the worst way. If they're going after someone like Mikko Rantanen, Clarke's name could come up in those discussions. 1 31-20-8

16 Rangers K'Andre Miller | Miller is playing on an expiring contract, and depending on where those negotiations stand, he might get dealt on Friday afternoon. Miller is a skilled defenseman, and the 25-year-old could play a top-four role for a lot of teams across the league. The Rangers are still in the thick of the playoff race, but perhaps they could flip Miller for another defenseman already signed beyond this season. 3 31-26-4

17 Canadiens Joel Armia | With Jake Evans off the market, the red-hot Canadiens don't have too many trade chips this year. That's where Armia comes in as a potential bottom-six option for Stanley Cup contenders. NHL general managers love loading up on beef before the postseason, and Armia has plenty of that at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds. 5 30-26-5

18 Senators Shane Pinto | The Senators are in a very precarious position because they're only one point out of playoff contention. That might make GM Steve Staios less inclined to sell at the trade deadline, but what if a center-needy Cup contender approaches him about acquiring the 24-year-old Pinto. If that happens, the return might be too good to ignore for Staios and the Sens. 3 30-25-5

19 Canucks Brock Boeser | Boeser is another pending free agent, and it's a fascinating situation in Vancouver. Is GM Patrik Allvin willing to risk losing Boeser for nothing to make a playoff push with a flawed roster? If not, the Canucks could get a healthy return for Boeser, who just scored 40 goals last season. 1 27-22-11

20 Flames Rasmus Andersson | The Flames probably have no interest in letting Andersson go, but stick with me here. His $4.55 million cap hit provides absurd value through next season, and that only makes Anderssen even more valuable for Cup contenders up against the cap ceiling. Couldn't you see the Stars or Panthers stepping up right at the trade deadline to pull off a massive blockbuster for Andersson? 3 29-23-9

21 Blues Brayden Schenn | The Blues have been playing well lately, but that shouldn't deter them from selling ahead of the deadline. That is especially true for Schenn, who has taken a step back over the last couple years. Trading Schenn would allow St. Louis to gain cap flexibility while stockpiling prospects and draft capital for its retool. 5 29-27-6

22 Hockey Club Karel Vejmelka | Vejmelka has played very well for Utah this season, and I'm sure the team is exploring a contract extension with him. Then again, Vejmelka's value may never be higher. His 8.75 goals saved above average are 12th in the NHL, and his .910 save percentage is quite strong. A team looking for stability in goal might be willing to up the ante for Vejmelka. 5 27-25-9

23 Flyers Scott Laughton | Based on the Flyers hosting a Last Supper for Laughton in Winnipeg, it seems like it's a foregone conclusion he'll finish the season with another team. Laughton won't be a huge needle-mover for playoff contenders, but he will provide a solid presence down the middle on the fourth line. -- 27-27-8

24 Islanders Brock Nelson | Nelson is one of the biggest names on the trade market, and it's not hard to see why. He's now scored at least 20 goals nine times in his career, and he has 901 games of NHL experience. Nelson is the ideal target for any team in need of a second-line center, and the Islanders can charge a sky-high price. 4 28-26-7

25 Bruins Brandon Carlo | The Bruins are one of the seven teams left in the East's wild card race, but I think it's fair to say they're toast. It's been a miserable season, and now Brad Marchand is hurt. The Bruins don't have a ton of appealing trade chips, but Carlo is a top-four defenseman capable of playing tough minutes. He also has two years left at a reasonable cap hit of $4.1 million. 4 28-27-8

26 Ducks John Gibson | The veteran goaltender has had a resurgent season after struggling for a few years behind a porous Ducks defense. Gibson's value is the highest it's been in a while, and Anaheim needs to strike while the iron is hot. It helps that the Ducks also have Lukas Dostal between the pipes, so losing Gibson becomes a much easier pill to swallow. 1 27-26-7

27 Sabres Alex Tuch | If Tuch is indeed on the market, he instantly becomes one of the highest-priority targets for every championship contender. Tuch is capable of putting up 50-60 points, and he does so on a price tag of $4.75 million through 2026. 3 24-30-6

28 Kraken Yanni Gourde | Defense wins championships, and Gourde brings plenty of that wherever he goes. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has earned his reputation as a shutdown forward, and that trait becomes invaluable in the postseason. More than a few teams would love the opportunity to add Gourde to their third line. -- 26-32-4

29 Penguins Rickard Rakell | Barring a shocker like Erik Karlsson, Rakell is probably the biggest name that will be exiting Pittsburgh at this trade deadline. Unlike the rest of his team, Rakell is in the midst of a tremendous season. His 29 goals put him on pace for a new career high, and Rakell is capable of bringing an offensive boost wherever he goes. He could be a secondary option for teams unable to land Tuch or possibly Rantanen. -- 24-30-10

30 Predators Ryan O'Reilly | Given the lack of quality centers on the market, O'Reilly could generate a big return for the Predators, especially since he's signed for two more seasons after this one. Even at 34, the former Conn Smythe Trophy winner has proven he's capable of being a middle-six center with 42 goals and 66 assists in the last two seasons. The Preds don't have to be in a rush to move O'Reilly, but a team could step up and make a huge offer. -- 22-32-7

31 Blackhawks Ryan Donato | Donato is in the middle of a career year, and he's been one of the few positives in Chicago. With 45 points in 59 games, Donato could boost a team's depth scoring, and a contender wouldn't have to mortgage its future to make a deal happen. -- 19-35-7