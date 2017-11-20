NHL Power Rankings: Penguins, Predators climb but Maple Leafs hottest of all

The Tampa Bay Lightning are still on top, but there's been plenty of shuffling across the NHL.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins are fresh off a tight loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, but they're also on the rise after some reminders that, if everything is clicking and Matt Murray can be his stout self in the net, they are far better than their early season goal differential suggests.

The Western Conference, meanwhile, has boasted some recent streakers, including the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets -- Central Division clubs that either played spoiler late in 2016-17 or have the firepower to do so this season.

The hottest of them all might be the Toronto Maple Leafs, who surged into the top five of our latest NHL power rankings thanks to a six-game streak and plenty of familiar Auston Matthews magic: