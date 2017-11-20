NHL Power Rankings: Penguins, Predators climb but Maple Leafs hottest of all

The Lightning stay on top as other teams begin to catch fire

The Tampa Bay Lightning are still on top, but there's been plenty of shuffling across the NHL.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins are fresh off a tight loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, but they're also on the rise after some reminders that, if everything is clicking and Matt Murray can be his stout self in the net, they are far better than their early season goal differential suggests.

The Western Conference, meanwhile, has boasted some recent streakers, including the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets -- Central Division clubs that either played spoiler late in 2016-17 or have the firepower to do so this season.

The hottest of them all might be the Toronto Maple Leafs, who surged into the top five of our latest NHL power rankings thanks to a six-game streak and plenty of familiar Auston Matthews magic:

Biggest Movers
12 Red Wings
8 Stars
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Lightning Falling to the Islanders was the anomaly of this season. In a full series, they win. -- 15-3
2 Maple Leafs And now we can resume talk of this offense being one of the best in the NHL, if not No. 1. 4 14-7
3 Blues This week: Another reminder that the Blues did the right thing in trading for Brayden Schenn. 1 15-5
4 Jets If they can actually keep this rolling until the playoffs (that's a big "if), they can definitely play spoiler. 8 12-4
5 Kings Tough stretch here. Their hot start will carry them into the holidays comfortably, though. 2 12-7
6 Blue Jackets The Reign of Sergei continues. 2 12-7
7 Islanders Forget all the contract and arena stuff. This club is fun. Carolina gave them trouble, but they're explosive on good nights. 2 11-7
8 Devils Finding balance is key for them. One night, Cory Schneider does it all. Others, their youngsters take over. 4 11-5
9 Predators It was only a matter of time before they hit the switch. Kyle Turris sure helps, but their depth continues to be the key. 1 11-6
10 Golden Knights Sign of the apocalypse: The Golden Knights have a healthy goaltender. 5 12-6
11 Senators As Matt Duchene continues to settle in, Ottawa should be fine. 4 8-5
12 Red Wings Good run for Detroit. Let's see if they can keep it going against superior foes. 12 10-8
13 Capitals It's time for them to have a big week, starting vs. Calgary. 2 11-9
14 Blackhawks Something says this won't last, but their experimentation has helped them find new life. 4 10-8
15 Penguins Big jump here. Maybe too big (see: 2-1 loss to Chicago). But we're still getting glimpses of what this team can be if they put it all together. 8 11-8
16 Sharks Depending on banged-up and aging forwards probably makes for troubling times ahead. 5 10-8
17 Wild They're better than their record indicates, and that's largely due to Devan Dubnyk's play. 4 9-8
18 Flames When their offense is on, it's really on. They need that more often. 2 11-8
19 Hurricanes Beating the Islanders should be a confidence booster these days. 7 9-6
20 Rangers Henrik Lundqvist has still got it. Some nights. 6 10-9
21 Stars Either they're winning big ... or they're losing big. 8 10-9
22 Flyers How many current Flyers will be on the team when they go outside in 2019? 5 8-8
23 Canucks Injuries figure to hamper them a little bit moving forward, as does an impending road trip. 4 9-8
24 Bruins Finally, some life. If you haven't noticed Charlie McAvoy, now's the time to start. 3 8-7
25 Ducks Bravo, John Gibson. Bravo. 3 9-7
26 Avalanche Who else gets moved once the deadline draws near? 6 10-8
27 Panthers The opportunities are there. The goals aren't. 1 7-11
28 Canadiens Is it actually time to panic about Carey Price yet? 3 8-11
29 Oilers If Connor McDavid had some help, maybe his turnovers wouldn't be as costly. -- 7-11
30 Sabres If someone other than Jack Eichel and Evander Kane doesn't step up, is it fair to worry both will be wasted? -- 5-11
31 Coyotes Minus-31 goal differential. That is all. -- 4-15
