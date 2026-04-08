1 Avalanche The Avalanche have a goaltender controversy on their hands heading into the playoffs. Since March 1, Scott Wedgewood has outplayed Mackenzie Blackwood by a wide margin with a gap of 19.5 goals saved above average between them. The issue is that the 42 games Wedgewood has played are far and away the most action he's seen as a 33-year-old journeyman backup. -- 51-16-10

2 Canadiens Lane Hutson is having an exceptional sophomore season with the Canadiens. In addition to his 75 points, the Habs own a plus-33 goal differential at five-on-five. Montreal also generates expected goals at an extremely high rate with Hutson on the ice. 1 46-22-10

3 Hurricanes A good sign for the Hurricanes' Stanley Cup chances: Andrei Svechnikov is producing at a high level right now. The Russian winger has nine goals and nine assists in 19 games since the start of March. That's what Carolina needs out of its dynamic offensive weapon in the postseason. 2 50-22-6

4 Lightning Ilya Sorokin would get my Vezina Trophy vote today, but Andrei Vasilevskiy certainly deserves consideration. The veteran is fourth with 21.3 goals saved above average while also posting a .850 high-danger save percentage. Now in his 12th season, Vasilevskiy isn't slowing down at all. -- 48-24-6

5 Sabres They've done it! The Sabres are going to the playoffs for the first time since 2011, and they might even win the Atlantic Division. The fans gave the team a hero's welcome back in Buffalo on Monday night, and KeyBank Center will be electric this spring. I can't wait to see it. 3 47-23-8

6 Wild Quinn Hughes has only played 45 games with the Wild. Despite that, he's already tied the franchise's single-season record for points by a defenseman with 51. Ryan Suter hit that number twice (in 2015-16 and 2017-18). 1 45-21-12

7 Stars It's pretty evident that the Stars' depth defense will once again be an issue in the postseason. The top pairing of Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen has been dominant, but everyone else has been anywhere from pedestrian to bad at five-on-five. That includes Thomas Harley, who has taken a slight step back this season. 1 46-20-12

8 Bruins Morgan Geekie finally ended his 17-game goal drought with a hat trick against the Hurricanes on Tuesday night. That was great news for Boston, even in a loss, because the team needs Geekie's scoring. -- 43-26-10

9 Senators How much gas does Claude Giroux have left in the tank? Now 38 years old, Giroux's offensive game has fallen off quite a bit, but his defensive game is as strong as ever. Ottawa surrenders just 2.25 xGA/60 when Giroux is in the game at five-on-five. 1 41-27-10

10 Penguins Since returning from injury on March 18, Sidney Crosby has two goals and 11 assists in 10 games. There was no rust to shake off for the two-time Hart Trophy winner, and he has the Penguins cruising toward the playoffs. 6 40-22-16

11 Flyers I think the Flyers might actually be going to the playoffs. They just keep winning close games, and the team defense has been stingy for most of the season. Rick Tocchet deserves a lot of credit for what he's done with a roster that lacks true starpower. 3 40-26-12

12 Mammoth It's taken longer that I thought it might this season, but my Logan Cooley stock is really yielding major dividends now. The 21-year-old center now has six goals and three assists in his last five games, and he will make the Mammoth a trendy upset pick in the first round of the playoffs. 3 41-30-6

13 Oilers The Oilers have reclaimed the top spot in the Pacific Division, and they've done so with little production from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. He has just two goals and two assists in his last 12 games. Edmonton can get by with that for now, but the team will need more from him in the postseason. -- 39-29-10

14 Golden Knights I guess the Golden Knights did just need a vibe change behind the bench. They're 4-0-0 under John Tortorella, and they've averaged 4.25 goals per game over this mini run. How awesome would it be for John Tortorella to get another Cup ring after coaching around 30 games? 3 36-26-16

15 Ducks There's been a lot to like about the Ducks this season, but one of the most discouraging aspects of the season has been the lack of development from Mason McTavish. He has just 36 points in 17 games, and his defensive impacts are bad at five-on-five -- even judging by the leaky standards of this Anaheim team. 4 41-32-5

16 Islanders Patrick Roy got the hook with just four games left in the regular season, and the Islanders replaced him with Peter DeBoer. I have to assume this move was simply about getting ahead of the coaching carousel because DeBoer can't implement any meaningful changes until the offseason. 7 42-31-5

17 Blue Jackets Zach Werenski had been cold offensively ... until he notched a goal, an assist and the shootout winner over the Red Wings on Tuesday night. The Jackets will need more of that from Werenski if they're going to make the playoffs. 5 39-27-12

18 Red Wings How much patience remains for Steve Yzerman? His rebuild has yielded few meaningful results, and the Red Wings are careening toward a 10-season playoff drought after a few brutal losses. -- 40-29-9

19 Blues With the trio of Jimmy Snuggerud, Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway on the ice at five-on-five, the Blues have outscored opponents 17-0. To say that line has been clicking would be an understatement. 2 33-32-12

20 Capitals Ryan Leonard's rookie season has left a bit to be desired. He does have 41 points, but the former No. 8 overall pick has struggled at five-on-five. With Leonard on the ice in those situations, Washington owns a 44.5% expected goals share. That's the lowest number on the team. 1 39-30-9

21 Predators If there's something Nashville can take from this season -- regardless of whether it makes the playoffs -- is that former first-round pick Matthew Wood has shown some real progress. He's up to 16 goals, and he hasn't looked too overwhelmed at center. 1 37-31-10

22 Devils Since March 1, the Devils are 11-6-1 with a five-on-five expected goals share of 53.2%, which is among the best in the NHL over that span. If New Jersey hadn't dug such a deep hole before the Olympic break, it would look like a dangerous playoff team. 2 40-35-3

23 Kings Adrian Kempe has gotten hot for the Kings, and that streak couldn't have come at a better time. Kempe has six goals and four assists in his last six games, and that has helped L.A. muster enough offense to climb back into playoff position. 1 32-26-19

24 Jets Kyle Connor is doing everything he can to keep the Jets on the fringe of the playoff race. He's been filling the net of late with seven goals in his last seven games. It may not be enough, but it's been an admirable effort nonetheless. 1 34-31-12

25 Sharks 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini has ONE HUNDRED SEVEN (107) points. The next closest Shark is Will Smith at 55 points. If I hadn't been robbed of a Hart Trophy vote for the 33rd consecutive year, he would be at the top of my ballot, above Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon. -- 37-32-7

26 Flames The Flames have exactly one 20-goal scorer in Morgan Frost (21). Joel Farabee did get his 19th goal of the season, so maybe Calgary will have another one in its lineup soon. 1 32-36-9

27 Rangers New York is 5-1-0 with a goal differential of plus-19 over its last six games. Don't let the Rangers get hot! 3 33-36-9

28 Maple Leafs John Tavares is in the midst of a fantastic run right now with seven goals and six assists in his last eight games. Now what does Tavares' future in Toronto look like with three years left on his contract at $4.38 million per season? How will he fit with the next general manager's vision? -- 32-31-14

29 Panthers The Panthers don't have a single player who's appeared in every game this season, and the combination of Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand, Sam Reinhart and Seth Jones have missed a combined 188 games. -- 37-37-4

30 Kraken Seattle has crashed out of playoff position in spectacular fashion. Since March 17, the Kraken are 1-8-2 with a minus-24 goal differential. They're now two games below .500. 4 32-34-11

31 Blackhawks It's still way too early to get concerned about rookie defenseman Artyom Levshunov, but this has not been a banner season for him. The former No. 4 overall pick owns a 40.7% expected goals share and a minus-27 goal differential at five-on-five. -- 28-36-14