NHL Power Rankings: Predators, Blue Jackets move up after big trade deadline moves

The Vegas Golden Knights may have made the biggest splash at the 2019 NHL trade deadline by taking Mark Stone off the Ottawa Senators' hands, but that doesn't mean they're suddenly Stanley Cup Final material.

Are they closer to their 2017-18 selves by adding Stone to the forward mix? Maybe a bit. In fact, looking at their top six or seven scorers, there's absolutely no reason Vegas shouldn't be in serious postseason contention for the second straight year.

When we look back at Tuesday's deadline action, we can't help but highlight two other teams who went big to beef up their rosters: The Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators.

The former has quickly morphed into this year's edition of the NHL's biggest boom or bust considering their dependence on standouts with expiring contracts, but you also don't add talents like Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel -- and retain ones like Artemi Panarin -- without moving up the standings a little bit. Beyond 2019, they might be in for a world of hurt. But here and now? They're better. The Predators, meanwhile, entered this year as maybe the NHL's deepest team and just got deeper by adding not only Mikael Granlund but also Wayne Simmonds to their offense. If ever they were positioned to regain ground in the Western Conference, it's now.

Both the Preds and Blue Jackets, then, are on the rise in our latest edition of NHL Power Rankings, which features some additional shifts among the league's top 10: