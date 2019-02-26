NHL Power Rankings: Predators, Blue Jackets move up after big trade deadline moves
Columbus and Nashville both stocked up on scoring power for the stretch run
The Vegas Golden Knights may have made the biggest splash at the 2019 NHL trade deadline by taking Mark Stone off the Ottawa Senators' hands, but that doesn't mean they're suddenly Stanley Cup Final material.
Are they closer to their 2017-18 selves by adding Stone to the forward mix? Maybe a bit. In fact, looking at their top six or seven scorers, there's absolutely no reason Vegas shouldn't be in serious postseason contention for the second straight year.
When we look back at Tuesday's deadline action, we can't help but highlight two other teams who went big to beef up their rosters: The Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators.
The former has quickly morphed into this year's edition of the NHL's biggest boom or bust considering their dependence on standouts with expiring contracts, but you also don't add talents like Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel -- and retain ones like Artemi Panarin -- without moving up the standings a little bit. Beyond 2019, they might be in for a world of hurt. But here and now? They're better. The Predators, meanwhile, entered this year as maybe the NHL's deepest team and just got deeper by adding not only Mikael Granlund but also Wayne Simmonds to their offense. If ever they were positioned to regain ground in the Western Conference, it's now.
Both the Preds and Blue Jackets, then, are on the rise in our latest edition of NHL Power Rankings, which features some additional shifts among the league's top 10:
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Lightning
|They are 26-7 at home. They have a plus-85 goal differential. Those are beyond video-game numbers.
|--
|62-16
|2
|Flames
|Why aren't we talking about them more? We just hope Mike Smith doesn't cost them a deep run at some point.
|1
|50-25
|3
|Sharks
|Gustav Nyquist is an underrated addition here, and the Sharks were already super well-rounded before that.
|1
|46-27
|4
|Bruins
|They didn't make a gigantic splash, but the way they've gritted through injuries this year tells us they may not have needed one.
|2
|49-24
|5
|Maple Leafs
|Don't forget how lethal their offense can be. They're going to be fun in the playoffs.
|1
|46-28
|6
|Predators
|They killed it at the deadline. Absolutely killed it. Adding Mikael Granlund and Wayne Simmonds should bode very well for the stretch run.
|2
|47-29
|7
|Islanders
|Better to let Barry Trotz keep working his magic than overspend for a rental.
|2
|48-27
|8
|Jets
|Kevin Hayes is a solid addition. We're just not sure they'd beat any of the top five or six teams here in a postseason series.
|1
|47-30
|9
|Capitals
|They're lying in the weeds right now, but we like them once the playoffs return. That offense is nice.
|--
|48-26
|10
|Blue Jackets
|Boom or bust. Not sure we've seen a team go all in like this for a while. Sergei Bobrovsky better return to his best form if they're serious about a Cup run, though.
|2
|47-31
|11
|Blues
|You wonder if they should've added to their momentum by beefing up their depth, but at least they're still trending upward.
|--
|45-28
|12
|Hurricanes
|Guess who finally warrants respect as a playoff contender? Yep. The Canes! (Now don't let us down.)
|1
|46-29
|13
|Penguins
|Hard to be inspired by their moves. Then there's the fact they've been playing underwhelming hockey for weeks.
|3
|44-26
|14
|Canadiens
|Of all the teams who did nothing at the deadline, they were probably the smartest. They know their current group is not yet ready to contend for a Cup.
|--
|44-30
|15
|Golden Knights
|Between all their forwards, including new addition Mark Stone, there's really no reason they shouldn't finish the year on a tear.
|--
|43-32
|16
|Stars
|What are the odds of Mats Zuccarello breaking his arm right as he joins the team? That about sums up their roller coaster of a year.
|1
|43-32
|17
|Flyers
|Farewell to the Wayne Train. The return package isn't exactly a dream come true, either.
|1
|37-37
|18
|Wild
|They pulled off some stunners ahead of the deadline. Talk about giving Mikael Granlund a whirlwind.
|1
|37-36
|19
|Avalanche
|Can Derick Brassard really come alive after yet another trade?
|3
|38-30
|20
|Panthers
|Do we smell another late-season tease? It's a shame these guys couldn't put it together earlier.
|1
|36-32
|21
|Sabres
|There's still time to salvage their shot at the playoffs, believe it or not. And judging by the looks of the NHL's middle of the pack, that shot is legitimate.
|3
|33-39
|22
|Coyotes
|They've actually got a little something in Darcy Kuemper since the start of the new year.
|3
|39-35
|23
|Rangers
|The only way they could've more fully lived out their promise to rebuild is by convincing Henrik Lundqvist to waive his no-trade clause. Hats off to them for sacrificing sentiment for the future.
|1
|32-36
|24
|Blackhawks
|Corey Crawford is finally back. Let's see how much, if at all, it affects their efforts toward a playoff push.
|4
|36-34
|25
|Canucks
|Tanner Pearson's name is bigger than his play, but at least they offloaded salary in landing him. Looking forward to 2019-20.
|2
|35-36
|26
|Devils
|Marcus Johansson was a classic case of "what if" in New Jersey. Kind of like this whole Devils season.
|--
|31-41
|27
|Oilers
|You can call the season now. Can't wait to see what they do around Connor McDavid this summer (or can we?).
|2
|35-38
|28
|Red Wings
|Seriously? Another deadline has come and gone, and they're still only on, like, step two or three of this rebuild.
|1
|32-40
|29
|Kings
|All they can do is keep evaluating their youth. In reality, that's probably what the entire season should've been about.
|1
|31-42
|30
|Ducks
|Ottawa's in rougher shape overall. At least they swallowed their pride and sold at the deadline.
|1
|35-37
|31
|Senators
|Dealing both Ryan Dzingel, Mark Stone and Matt Duchene confirms they're in for a rough finish. But good for them going through with the auction.
|1
|29-47
