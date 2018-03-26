NHL Power Rankings: Predators fend off Lightning for No. 1; Bruins not far behind
As the regular season winds down, Nashville still looks like the deepest Cup contender
The Stanley Cup Playoffs are right around the corner, and there's still quite a logjam atop the NHL standings.
On paper, the Nashville Predators are favorites to at least repeat as Western Conference champions thanks to their Presidents' Trophy run and a slew of prospective playoff matchups that are without the elite promise of, say, the 2016-17 Anaheim Ducks or Edmonton Oilers. So even with their recent string of losses, including an overtime defeat at the hands of the up-and-coming Winnipeg Jets, it should be no surprise that the Preds remain our No. 1 team in this week's edition of our Power Rankings.
And yet, as has become a common talking point in recent months, the top dog is far from alone in the hunt for NHL supremacy.
Our biggest riser this week, the Connor McDavid-fueled Oilers, aren't coming anywhere near the Stanley Cup this spring, but there's still plenty to like within our stagnant top five -- a group that, behind the Predators, features maybe this year's most talented and consistently dominant offense in the Tampa Bay Lightning, the grittiest and most resilient group in the Boston Bruins, the most promising youthful bunch in the Jets and the most surprisingly balanced club in the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.
Here, we sort through all 31 teams as the playoffs draw closer:
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Predators
|Not their cleanest week of the month, but they're still giving us tantalizing tastes of playoff hockey. Watch out for their depth.
|--
|48-16
|2
|Lightning
|Quietly, they've become even more dangerous than the Predators at home (27-8-2).
|--
|51-20
|3
|Bruins
|Theoretically, they should be able to beat anyone. This is a group that's played some of its best hockey amid injuries.
|--
|47-17
|4
|Jets
|Can they be this year's Predators, sneaking through the playoffs with gritty momentum?
|--
|46-19
|5
|Golden Knights
|Much of their fate could ride on whether the team's balance can outshine its lack of star power.
|--
|47-21
|6
|Maple Leafs
|There's a case to be made that they should be No. 5. Auston Matthews and Co. will be a major offensive threat.
|--
|45-23
|7
|Sharks
|Here's your weekly reminder that Evander Kane was a monumental deadline addition.
|2
|43-23
|8
|Capitals
|They've been beating up on the little guys lately, but momentum always helps. Alex Ovechkin is in for the postseason of his career (or needs to be).
|--
|44-24
|9
|Wild
|Will this be the year they conquer playoff woes? We're still not fully sold yet.
|2
|42-24
|10
|Penguins
|Anyone who likes exciting hockey should be pumped Sidney Crosby is back for another shot at the Cup.
|--
|43-27
|11
|Avalanche
|Who would've ever foreseen a potential Avs-Golden Knights playoff game?
|--
|41-26
|12
|Ducks
|Their once-daunting slow start leaves them well behind their rival Sharks entering the playoffs.
|--
|39-24
|13
|Blues
|Something tells us their blue line is still going to break down, but we also thought they were dead after deadline day.
|2
|42-28
|14
|Blue Jackets
|And here begins the list of teams who only kind of deserve their spot in the postseason.
|1
|42-29
|15
|Flyers
|Their 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh summed up the year so well: Teasingly potent, yet without enough satisfying results.
|1
|38-25
|16
|Devils
|If anyone has the Lightning's number for a potential playoff bout, it's the kids from Jersey.
|3
|39-28
|17
|Kings
|If they miss out, how long until L.A. realizes it could use a bigger shakeup than last year?
|1
|41-28
|18
|Panthers
|Bob Boughner may just save hockey in Florida.
|1
|38-28
|19
|Stars
|So maybe none of Ken Hitchcock's big acquisitions from the summer will even see the light of the playoffs to begin with.
|3
|38-30
|20
|Oilers
|One thing is for sure: Connor McDavid still works.
|4
|34-36
|21
|Rangers
|Easiest way to get a little late-year confidence: Play the Sabres.
|--
|33-34
|22
|Hurricanes
|Inevitably and inexplicably, they finish another year just on the brink of a wild card spot.
|--
|33-31
|23
|Flames
|Three goals in their last four games will tell you all you need to know.
|3
|35-31
|24
|Blackhawks
|Remember a year ago when they were obvious favorites against Nashville in the playoffs?
|1
|31-36
|25
|Islanders
|Josh Ho-Sang is happy about his future with the Islanders, but who else is?
|--
|31-34
|26
|Canadiens
|Their goal differential should have them even lower on the list.
|1
|27-37
|27
|Canucks
|And the countdown to another Sedin Bros. watch begins.
|1
|27-40
|28
|Red Wings
|Their 1-8-1 stretch has been a little better than it looks, if that's any consolation.
|1
|27-37
|29
|Senators
|And here come the calls for the Senators to hightail it out of Ottawa. Again.
|3
|26-37
|30
|Coyotes
|A big congrats to them for closing the year so strong they were guaranteed not to be last.
|--
|25-39
|31
|Sabres
|Cover your eyes, Sabres fans. Tampa Bay has the team topped by 133 points in goal differential.
|--
|23-40
