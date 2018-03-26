NHL Power Rankings: Predators fend off Lightning for No. 1; Bruins not far behind

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are right around the corner, and there's still quite a logjam atop the NHL standings.

On paper, the Nashville Predators are favorites to at least repeat as Western Conference champions thanks to their Presidents' Trophy run and a slew of prospective playoff matchups that are without the elite promise of, say, the 2016-17 Anaheim Ducks or Edmonton Oilers. So even with their recent string of losses, including an overtime defeat at the hands of the up-and-coming Winnipeg Jets, it should be no surprise that the Preds remain our No. 1 team in this week's edition of our Power Rankings.

And yet, as has become a common talking point in recent months, the top dog is far from alone in the hunt for NHL supremacy.

Our biggest riser this week, the Connor McDavid-fueled Oilers, aren't coming anywhere near the Stanley Cup this spring, but there's still plenty to like within our stagnant top five -- a group that, behind the Predators, features maybe this year's most talented and consistently dominant offense in the Tampa Bay Lightning, the grittiest and most resilient group in the Boston Bruins, the most promising youthful bunch in the Jets and the most surprisingly balanced club in the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

Here, we sort through all 31 teams as the playoffs draw closer: