NHL Power Rankings: Predators finish regular season No. 1; Jets, Lightning rise in top five

The time has finally come. After 82 games for all 31 NHL teams, the Stanley Cup playoffs are upon us.

That means it's also time for one final regular-season edition of our NFL Power Rankings -- a culminating look at the teams from top to bottom as the postseason gets underway. And there's still quite a bit of movement among the league's best, with the Winnipeg Jets and Tampa Bay Lightning both moving up in the top five as they prepare to make serious runs at the Cup.

The Presidents' Trophy-winning Nashville Predators remain at No. 1 as the most dominant club entering the playoffs, but anyone in the top 10 has a reasonable argument to be considered among the Cup favorites, especially when the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves at No. 9 after two straight title victories.