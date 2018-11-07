NHL Power Rankings: Predators rule at No. 1 while Wild rise up and Blackhawks collapse

Nashville remains the best of the best, while Chicago is headed toward the cellar

When you talk about in-season coaching changes in the NHL, you don't often think of guys like Joel Quenneville.

And by that, we mean you don't often think of three-time Stanley Cup champions with almost two decades worth of playoff seasons losing their jobs during the season.

And yet that's exactly what happened to Quenneville this week. The Chicago Blackhawks sought a scapegoat after a 3-6-1 stretch that dropped them near the bottom of the Central Division, and they determined Quenneville fit the bill. So not only do we have a major -- and unusually prominent -- coaching shakeup of the 2018-19 NHL season, but we have plenty of reason to shake up this week's edition of NHL power rankings.

Chicago is by no means the worst team in hockey, even after canning their longtime leader. (We're looking right at you, you old Los Angeles Kings!) But the Blackhawks took quite a tumble in our latest roundup of all 31 teams -- a pecking order that has Chicago's Central rivals climbing the standings and another divisional foe remaining atop the NHL as a whole:

Biggest Movers
13 Wild
10 Blackhawks
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Predators These guys have to be considered favorites to make the Stanley Cup Final, and that's not an early-season exaggeration. --11-3
2 Lightning Let's do Predators vs. Lightning in the Final. Deal? 211-3
3 Maple Leafs Winning big even without Auston Matthews shows how special they can be. 310-5
4 Avalanche Remember a year ago, when we all still thought this team was absolute trash? 17-4
5 Wild It turns out they aren't dead. But you always wonder with this team down the stretch. For now, they'll take Zach Parise's production. 138-4
6 Jets Relocate to Finland for Patrik Laine's sake? 48-5
7 Islanders OK, time to stop ignoring them. Barry Trotz can still coach up a defense! 108-4
8 Bruins No matter what they do, all anyone in Boston wants to fuss about is the goalie situation. 18-4
9 Canadiens Carey Price is really living up to that contract this year. Is it possible last season was just an aberration? 48-5
10 Penguins Maybe we should be talking more about Evgeni Malkin. 86-4
11 Sharks These days, edging the Flyers isn't so special. Then again, neither is losing to the Rangers, apparently. 28-4
12 Flames They have a legitimate shot at coming out near the top of the Pacific if they keep it up. Take from that what you will. 29-5
13 Stars Ben Bishop has done his job, but their big names should be doing theirs more. It's why this No. 13 ranking looks better than it is. 88-6
14 Canucks Elias Pettersson, you are a stud. Like the Stars, though, they don't yet seem like a team that'll stay this high. 119-6
15 Coyotes Any season that isn't drowned out by talks of relocation is a win at this point. And a 6-4 stretch is about all you could ask for. 17-6
16 Devils If Corey Schneider returns at full strength, they should be primed for a bit of a hot streak. 86-6
17 Oilers Big, big test this week with games against the Lightning and the Avalanche. (Good luck.) 68-6
18 Capitals They're just kind of hanging in the weeds, but that strategy seemed to work out well as last season went on. 66-4
19 Sabres They've shown some real progress, and the pieces are nice, but that Atlantic Division? Yikes. 17-6
20 Hurricanes To go scoreless against Vegas this year isn't the best look, but, boy, Sebastian Aho is cooking. 76-7
21 Rangers Surprisingly enough, they could even be a lot better if they figured out how to capitalize and finish. Are we rebuilding or not? 77-7
22 Blue Jackets Fix the power play and maybe they won't be sitting at .500. 78-6
23 Golden Knights Was last year a fluke? Too early to say. The more likely scenario is that you just don't stumble upon that kind of momentum too often. 16-8
24 Ducks We mention John Gibson every week, but why not? He's one of the few things they have going for them anymore. --6-7
25 Flyers What in the world are they going to do at goalie? And how many years will it take for them to figure it out? 47-7
26 Blues We're old enough to remember when them landing Brayden Schenn last year had them looking like contenders. 35-5
27 Panthers So ... about that second-year surge under Bob Boughner ... --3-5
28 Senators They're super low on this list, but really, the expectations were they'd be an easy No. 31. So good for them. 26-6
29 Blackhawks And here we go. Joel Quenneville is out, but some other NHL team is licking its lips as Chicago hits the reset button. 106-6
30 Red Wings No more last place! They're still bad, but when you snap a seven-game losing streak, well, that's something. 15-8
31 Kings They're slow. They're awful on the road. They look done. 15-8
