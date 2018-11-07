NHL Power Rankings: Predators rule at No. 1 while Wild rise up and Blackhawks collapse

When you talk about in-season coaching changes in the NHL, you don't often think of guys like Joel Quenneville.

And by that, we mean you don't often think of three-time Stanley Cup champions with almost two decades worth of playoff seasons losing their jobs during the season.

And yet that's exactly what happened to Quenneville this week. The Chicago Blackhawks sought a scapegoat after a 3-6-1 stretch that dropped them near the bottom of the Central Division, and they determined Quenneville fit the bill. So not only do we have a major -- and unusually prominent -- coaching shakeup of the 2018-19 NHL season, but we have plenty of reason to shake up this week's edition of NHL power rankings.

Chicago is by no means the worst team in hockey, even after canning their longtime leader. (We're looking right at you, you old Los Angeles Kings!) But the Blackhawks took quite a tumble in our latest roundup of all 31 teams -- a pecking order that has Chicago's Central rivals climbing the standings and another divisional foe remaining atop the NHL as a whole: