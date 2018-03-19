NHL Power Rankings: Predators stay at No. 1 as Blue Jackets surge into contention

With just weeks until the start of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, now is the time for NHL teams to pick up steam or keep churning it out as the postseason picture materializes.

Plenty of clubs are doing just that.

There are the Nashville Predators, who haven't lost even one of their last 14 games in regulation and should still be your first pick to go the distance thanks to their depth, their streak and their magnificent goaltending from Pekka Rinne. There are the Tampa Bay Lightning, longtime Presidents' Trophy front-runners who are locked into a return to the playoffs and offer more first-line scoring talent than anyone in the league. There are the Boston Bruins, whose defense just proved it can shut down high-powered clubs like the Lightning and who are on the brink of becoming the NHL's third 100-point team of the year. And there are the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are suddenly smack dab in the middle of the playoff picture thanks to a seven-game win streak in the Metro.

Plenty of others, however, picked the wrong time to lose that steam. (We're looking at you, Dallas Stars. Shame.)

All of it is reflected right here, right now, in our latest edition of NHL Power Rankings: