NHL Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators on the rise as Lightning stay on top

It didn't take long for the first blockbuster trade of the 2017-18 NHL season to materialize.

And what Sunday's three-way deal centered around Matt Duchene did was send a couple of would-be contenders in different directions. Whereas the Avalanche finally opted to play the long game and collect draft capital for their veteran center, the Ottawa Senators made it clear they were after an immediate boost in their race behind the white-hot Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic. The Nashville Predators, meanwhile, might have made out the best from the Duchene swap, adding Kyle Turris to their talented corps just as they wrapped up a second straight win and a step forward in a busy Central Division.

Only time will tell, of course, just how the trade affects teams' playoff hopes, but if anything, the early move suggests that a few clubs are big believers in their potential.

If anyone's justified in believing that around the league, it's the Lightning, who remain atop our power rankings after another big week from Steven Stamkos 2.0, the Nikita Kucherov setup man. Fear not, though, because we also have several teams on the move, including both New York squads.