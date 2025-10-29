The NHL season is nearly a month old, and spooky season is reaching its peak. With that in mind, this week's NHL Power Rankings will feature a Halloween twist as the surging New Jersey Devils take over the top spot.

On Friday night, kids across the country will go out and load up on Halloween goodies, but not all treats are the same. Compare the thrill of getting a full size Reese's Cup to the disappointment of getting a popcorn ball. Each treat elicits a unique reaction, and I wanted to capture that same visceral response for each NHL team.

This week, I'll be assigning a Halloween candy that I believe best fits every NHL squad. The process was less of a science and more of an art. It's a gut thing. As for my qualifications, please see my less-than-sparkling dental record, which has been redacted for privacy purposes.

So, which teams have come together like the unbeatable combination of peanut butter and chocolate? Which ones will be left in the trick-or-treat bag until they're thrown out next Halloween? Let's find out.

Here are the updated NHL Power Rankings with each team as a Halloween treat.