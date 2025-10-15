As has been the case a lot recently, the Buffalo Sabres entered opening night with hopes that this might be the year they end their lengthy playoff drought. Then the puck dropped, and a shutout defeat at the hands of the New York Rangers brought a very familiar feeling.

It's easy to understand why there was hope that 2025-26 could -- and still can -- be different for the Sabres. There is a ton of young talent, especially on the blue line, and several key players are already in their prime. Unfortunately, that hasn't translated to results of any kind through one week of hockey.

The Sabres have yet to record their first point of the season, and they've totaled two goals in three games. That's not exactly and encouraging start, and it's fair to wonder how patient general manager Kevyn Adams will be with coach Lindy Ruff. Now in his second stint with Buffalo, Ruff is 36-42-7, which isn't good enough for a team looking for that next step toward playoff contention.

To make matters worse, center Josh Norris suffered an injury in the season-opener and will miss "significant time," according to Ruff. The Sabres were hoping the 26-year-old could give them improved play down the middle. Instead, the injury-plagued Norris will have his career derailed yet again.

I'm aware that this is very doom-and-gloom for a team with 79 games left, but I've also seen this movie before. The Sabres come in with some modicum of hope that their playoff drought, now tied with the New York Jets for the longest in major American pro sports, will end. Then, the wheels come off in a flash, and they're out of the playoff race by Christmas.

Can this year actually be different? Sure it can, but this is an inauspicious start, and Buffalo can't really afford to let this slump drag on much longer.

With the Sabres headed in the wrong direction already, here are the updated NHL Power Rankings.