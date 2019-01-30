NHL Power Rankings: Sharks and Lightning are among the teams to beat after the All-Star Break

With the All-Star Break in the books, it's time to hone in on the second half of the 2018-19 NHL season.

The biggest observation heading into February has to be the continued dominance of the Tampa Bay Lightning, whose numbers look even more impressive now that we've had a week-long breather. Take away the Calgary Flames, who have already exceeded expectations behind Bill Peters and a red-hot Johnny Gaudreau, and Tampa is an astounding 11 standings points ahead of the next-best team in the NHL. Throw in their goal differential and basically every other important stat, and it all seems even more bonkers. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, this team is simply the best, and it'll be a major upset if they aren't in the Stanley Cup Final come summertime.

Behind the Lightning, there are still plenty of teams worth watching, and the San Jose Sharks have to be among them. On the rise in this week's rankings, their 7-6 dismantling of the reigning champion Washington Capitals before the break still rings loud and clear, and while it may have confirmed the Caps are victims of a very rough stretch of schedule, it more so confirms the Sharks are locked and loaded for a second-half run.

Joining the Sharks on the rise in this week's pecking order are the Arizona Coyotes and Boston Bruins, among others: